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Home > Regionals News > Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

Weather South India forecast: Rain, thunderstorms likely in five cities.

South India weather update (Image: AI-generated)
South India weather update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 09:33 IST

Weather South India: Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai are set for a mix of rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies on Wednesday, July 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued Tuesday, July 27, at 7:00 PM. While Chennai could see evening or night thunderstorms, Amaravati and Thiruvananthapuram may face lightning and strong surface winds. Hyderabad and Bengaluru have no warnings.

Weather South India: Rain and clouds expected across Hyderabad, Bengaluru

As per reports, Hyderabad will remain generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The temperature is likely to stay between 23°C and 32°C, with humidity at 45-85%. No warning has been issued.

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Bengaluru is also expected to have generally cloudy skies with light rain. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 29°C, while humidity will remain between 55% and 80%. No warning has been issued.

Weather South India: Amaravati, Thiruvananthapuram may see lightning

Reportedly, Amaravati is likely to get light rain under generally cloudy skies. The temperature may range between 27°C and 35°C. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are likely.
Thiruvananthapuram city weather forecast includes chances of cloud cover along with showers or thundershowers. The temperature would be between 24°-33°C, while the humidity level will vary between 70-85%. There may also be the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and winds.

Weather Forecast South India: Chennai prone to thunderstorm during evening

Reports say that Chennai might experience rain or thundershowers in the evening or night time. The temperature is likely to fluctuate between 29°C and 39°C, along with the possibility of thunderstorms along with lightning.

The above forecast indicates different kinds of weather patterns prevailing in these five cities, with rains being a common factor in some regions.

Weather South India: One-week forecast at a glance

City Date Forecast Temperature
Hyderabad July 28 Rain/Thundershowers 23-32°C
July 29 Rain/Thundershowers 23-32°C
July 30 Rain/Thundershowers 24-32°C
July 31 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
August 1 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
August 2 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
August 3 Rain/Thunderstorm/Duststorm possible 24-34°C
Amaravati July 28 Rain/Thundershowers 27-35°C
July 29 Light rain 28-36°C
July 30 Light rain 28-36°C
July 31 Light rain 28-36°C
August 1 Rain/Thundershowers possible 28-36°C
August 2 Rain/Thundershowers possible 28-36°C
Bengaluru July 28 Cloudy/Light rain 22-29°C
July 29 Cloudy/Light rain 22-29°C
July 30 Cloudy/Light rain 21-30°C
July 31 Cloudy/Light rain 21-30°C
August 1 Cloudy/Light rain 22-31°C
August 2 Cloudy/Light rain 22-31°C
August 3 Cloudy/Light rain 22-31°C
Thiruvananthapuram July 28 Rain/Thundershowers 24-32°C
July 29 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
July 30 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
July 31 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
August 1 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
August 2 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
August 3 Rain/Thundershowers 24-33°C
Chennai July 28 Evening/night rain or thundershowers 29-38°C
July 29 Evening/night rain or thundershowers 29-39°C
July 30 Evening/night rain or thundershowers 29-39°C
July 31 Cloudy/Light rain 28-39°C
August 1 Cloudy/Light rain 28-38°C
August 2 Cloudy/Light rain 28-38°C
August 3 Cloudy/Light rain 28-37°C

Also Read: Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar    

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Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai
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Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

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Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai
Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai
Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai
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