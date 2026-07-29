Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

Weather South India: Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai are set for a mix of rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies on Wednesday, July 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued Tuesday, July 27, at 7:00 PM. While Chennai could see evening or night thunderstorms, Amaravati and Thiruvananthapuram may face lightning and strong surface winds. Hyderabad and Bengaluru have no warnings.
Weather South India: Rain and clouds expected across Hyderabad, Bengaluru
As per reports, Hyderabad will remain generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The temperature is likely to stay between 23°C and 32°C, with humidity at 45-85%. No warning has been issued.
Bengaluru is also expected to have generally cloudy skies with light rain. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 29°C, while humidity will remain between 55% and 80%. No warning has been issued.
Weather South India: Amaravati, Thiruvananthapuram may see lightning
Reportedly, Amaravati is likely to get light rain under generally cloudy skies. The temperature may range between 27°C and 35°C. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are likely.
Thiruvananthapuram city weather forecast includes chances of cloud cover along with showers or thundershowers. The temperature would be between 24°-33°C, while the humidity level will vary between 70-85%. There may also be the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and winds.
Weather Forecast South India: Chennai prone to thunderstorm during evening
Reports say that Chennai might experience rain or thundershowers in the evening or night time. The temperature is likely to fluctuate between 29°C and 39°C, along with the possibility of thunderstorms along with lightning.
The above forecast indicates different kinds of weather patterns prevailing in these five cities, with rains being a common factor in some regions.
Weather South India: One-week forecast at a glance
|City
|Date
|Forecast
|Temperature
|Hyderabad
|July 28
|Rain/Thundershowers
|23-32°C
|July 29
|Rain/Thundershowers
|23-32°C
|July 30
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-32°C
|July 31
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|August 1
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|August 2
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|August 3
|Rain/Thunderstorm/Duststorm possible
|24-34°C
|Amaravati
|July 28
|Rain/Thundershowers
|27-35°C
|July 29
|Light rain
|28-36°C
|July 30
|Light rain
|28-36°C
|July 31
|Light rain
|28-36°C
|August 1
|Rain/Thundershowers possible
|28-36°C
|August 2
|Rain/Thundershowers possible
|28-36°C
|Bengaluru
|July 28
|Cloudy/Light rain
|22-29°C
|July 29
|Cloudy/Light rain
|22-29°C
|July 30
|Cloudy/Light rain
|21-30°C
|July 31
|Cloudy/Light rain
|21-30°C
|August 1
|Cloudy/Light rain
|22-31°C
|August 2
|Cloudy/Light rain
|22-31°C
|August 3
|Cloudy/Light rain
|22-31°C
|Thiruvananthapuram
|July 28
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-32°C
|July 29
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|July 30
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|July 31
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|August 1
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|August 2
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|August 3
|Rain/Thundershowers
|24-33°C
|Chennai
|July 28
|Evening/night rain or thundershowers
|29-38°C
|July 29
|Evening/night rain or thundershowers
|29-39°C
|July 30
|Evening/night rain or thundershowers
|29-39°C
|July 31
|Cloudy/Light rain
|28-39°C
|August 1
|Cloudy/Light rain
|28-38°C
|August 2
|Cloudy/Light rain
|28-38°C
|August 3
|Cloudy/Light rain
|28-37°C
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Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.