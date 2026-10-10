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Home > Regionals News > Wedding Fixed For November 30, Then Bride-To-Be Found Hanging At Home: What Happened?

Wedding Fixed For November 30, Then Bride-To-Be Found Hanging At Home: What Happened?

A family in Jharkhand's Mandar was left devastated after bride-to-be Kajal Kumari was found hanging at home weeks before her November 30 wedding. Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 18:42 IST

A family in Jharkhand’s Mandar is struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of Kajal Kumari, whose wedding had been scheduled for November 30. The young woman was found hanging inside her home on Saturday morning, leaving her family in shock. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Kajal, daughter of Ramesh Chaurasia, lived in Malti Sadan Tola in the Mandar area. Following the incident, Mandar police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for a post-mortem examination.

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Wedding Scheduled For November 30, Then Tragedy Strikes

According to her family, Kajal was the eldest of three siblings. She had completed her intermediate education and was staying at home. Her marriage had been fixed for November 30, and the family was preparing for the upcoming wedding.

However, Saturday brought an unexpected tragedy. Her death has left the household in mourning, with her father reportedly too distressed to speak about the incident.

Burning Food In The Kitchen Raises Alarm

According to the available information, Kajal was at home with her grandmother at around 11 am on Saturday. Her father had gone to Ranchi, while her mother was away at an Anganwadi centre.

During this time, food began burning in the kitchen. Kajal’s grandmother called out to her but received no response. Concerned by the silence, she sought help from neighbours.

When the family and neighbours broke open the door and entered the house, they found Kajal hanging from a wooden beam of the roof with the help of a saree.

Family Rushes Her To Hospital, But Doctors Declare Her Dead

The family immediately took Kajal to a private hospital in Mandar in the hope of saving her. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The incident has plunged the family into grief, particularly as the wedding was only weeks away. Her father, Ramesh Chaurasia, was reportedly in deep shock following the loss.

Mandar police have sent the body to RIMS for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation. Officials are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Wedding Fixed For November 30, Then Bride-To-Be Found Hanging At Home: What Happened?
Tags: Bride Found HangingBride To Be DeathBride To Be Found DeadJharkhand Crime NewsJharkhand newsKajal KumariMandar NewsNovember 30 WeddingRanchi News

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Wedding Fixed For November 30, Then Bride-To-Be Found Hanging At Home: What Happened?

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Wedding Fixed For November 30, Then Bride-To-Be Found Hanging At Home: What Happened?
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