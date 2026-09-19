Wedding Lasts Just 14 Days: Bride Leaves Husband, Says She Can’t Live Without Her Boyfriend

A man in Ghaziabad has filed a police complaint alleging that his wife left him just 14 days after their wedding to be with her boyfriend, sparking a dispute between the two families.

The Wedding Took Place On July 11

Abhinav Khandelwal, a resident of Vaishali who works as a water supplier, said the match with Rani, a resident of Panipat, was proposed in May 2026 by a young man from the neighbourhood. Both families agreed to the alliance, and the wedding was held on July 11 in the Kaushambi area. Abhinav said Rani’s family was financially weak, so no dowry or exchange of money took place, with his own family bearing the entire wedding cost of around four lakh rupees.

Husband Caught Her Talking To Her Lover

According to Abhinav, about seven days after the wedding he found his wife speaking to a young man on her phone. When questioned, Rani reportedly told him the man was her boyfriend. Abhinav said he tried to reason with her, but she refused to end the relationship. When he informed his mother and Rani’s family about the matter, a heated dispute followed, during which Rani allegedly abused his parents and asked them to leave the house. Abhinav claims she also refused to continue their marriage.

She Had Tried To Escape Before

Abhinav further alleged that Rani had earlier attempted to run away from a religious site in Rajasthan. After returning to her in laws’ home in Ghaziabad, she allegedly threatened to slit her wrists and set herself on fire using a gas cylinder, causing a commotion that drew bystanders to the house. Abhinav claims she continued to insist she could not leave her boyfriend and eventually left for her parents’ home on July 28. He has also alleged that her brothers assaulted him during this period.

Family Alleges Threats Of False Case

Abhinav’s mother, Nisha Khandelwal, who drives an e-rickshaw for a living, said she informed Rani’s family by phone after learning of the alleged affair. She claims that following this call, she and other family members began receiving threats of being falsely implicated in a case unless they paid one lakh rupees. Nisha said her daughter in law had earlier threatened self harm and to set the house on fire.

Police Step In For Mediation

Abhinav has filed a formal complaint demanding action, and the matter has also reached Panipat police, who have summoned both husband and wife for mediation. In a separate case reported earlier, a young woman in Hapur allegedly concealed her identity and married using fake documents before fleeing with cash and jewellery.

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