What she desired was flawless skin for her wedding. She got burnt skin, blisters and a delayed marriage ceremony. Well over ten years since, a consumer tribunal has made a verdict in her favor.

Plan of a Bride

Early in 2011, a bride-to-be from Noida city was making preparation for her marriage that was scheduled for September 9, 2011. After coming across the ads, she went to the Berkowits Hair and Skin Clinic located in Sector 18, Noida for permanent hair removal service.

As reported by her, it was assured that the process will take four to six months through six to seven sessions and under the watchful eyes of doctors and expert laser technicians.

Cost Involved

The total cost came up to Rs 99,000 that was paid by her in three installments. The first session took place on February 2, 2011, and she was assured of its effects within two to three sessions.

May 22: The Third Session

During her third session, on May 22, she felt severe burning, pain and itching on her back and legs. She later developed burn marks and blisters.

What She Says Happened Next

According to her complaint, when she reported the injuries, clinic staff advised her to apply skin creams. A dermatologist examined her on May 25 and prescribed medicine for seven days.

She told the commission that the injuries, allegedly caused by excessive exposure to laser rays, disrupted her marriage preparations and forced her to postpone the wedding. She also said she had to pay for later medical treatment.

The Medical Officer’s View

Later on, she met the chief medical officer at Noida, and he analyzed her injuries and declared that her injuries had been due to exposure to excessive laser rays. According to her, despite multiple calls and emails to the clinic for a refund, the clinic did not return the charges of the treatment.

Long Journey Towards a Judgment

This complaint was lodged on December 12, 2013, in the name of her mother for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The Clinic’s Defence

The clinic denied the allegations. It argued that the negligence claim was not backed by an expert opinion from a competent doctor or a medical board.

It said she had been seen by a doctor on January 2, 2011, who explained possible complications such as skin irritation, itching and burns. It said she paid Rs 50,000 that day and signed an informed consent form, and that details of the treatment were recorded in her treatment history, which she signed. It added that she paid the remaining instalments on March 27 and May 1, which it said showed her satisfaction.

The clinic also claimed the technician repeatedly checked whether she could bear the laser intensity, but she believed a higher level would give better results and said she could tolerate it. It said she was advised to use an ointment and ice if she felt burning, but did not follow the advice.

The clinic cited its 25 years of experience and said it had served more than three lakh customers through a panel of dermatologists and BHMS doctors.

What The Commission Found

In an order dated November 4, President Anil Kumar Pundir and member Anju Sharma held the clinic and its proprietor, Seema Goel, guilty of deficiency in service.

It stated that, according to the clinic’s own report, the third session was performed by the laser technician. There were no proofs that a competent dermatologist was present and overseeing the entire process at the clinic.

It denied the statement that the woman herself claimed that she could tolerate the intensity as baseless and self-serving. According to the commission, even if the woman did mention such a thing, it was the responsibility of the clinic to supervise the woman during the process.

Moreover, it stated that the technician carried on the treatment regardless of the complaints of the woman and a physician visited her after the occurrence of burns and blisters.

This did not meet the standards of care that a clinic providing laser treatments should possess.

Consent Is Not A Shield

The clinic had relied on the informed consent form. The commission said that consent to the known risks of a procedure does not free a clinic of responsibility for negligent treatment. According to the order, a patient may consent to the inherent risk of a procedure, but not to injury from failure to monitor it, excessive exposure, or continuing treatment despite complaints of burning.

The Order

The commission directed the clinic to pay:

a refund of Rs 99,000 with 6 percent annual interest

Rs 50,000 as compensation

Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

The money must be paid within 30 days. The figures without interest total Rs 1.54 lakh.

What Happens Next?

Will the clinic and its owner pay within 30 days, or appeal to the State Commission? Will other patients of laser clinics come forward with similar complaints? And will clinics tighten supervision by doctors during laser procedures? The clinic has not responded to the order in the information available.

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