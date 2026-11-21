A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly turned into an uncomfortable experience after guests raised concerns over the utensils used to serve food. The incident reportedly took place at the popular Sparsh Lawn in the city’s Baradari police station area.

Guests alleged that food was being served in utensils used for feeding dogs. The discovery sparked anger among the wedding guests and raised questions about hygiene and food safety at the venue. The incident was recorded on video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Guests Spot Dog Utensils Being Used To Serve Food

According to reports, the incident happened during a wedding function at Sparsh Lawn. Food was being served to the guests when some members of the wedding party noticed something unusual about the utensils. They alleged that the utensil being used to serve food was meant for feeding dogs.

The discovery immediately upset the guests. Several people objected to the arrangement and questioned how such utensils could be used to serve food at a wedding.

Lawn Staff Admit Mistake After Guests Protest

After these grievances from the guests, the staff members of the lawn apparently acknowledged that there must have been an error. In the process of addressing these concerns, it is alleged that the staff members told the guests that “Ho gaya hoga”, meaning that it might have been included in the arrangement unintentionally. According to the statements, the staff members said the utensil was there unintentionally. However, their statement hardly helped the situation, as the guests were still dissatisfied.

Video Goes Viral, Food Hygiene Questions Raised

Upset over the incident, the guests decided to record it and post the video on social media. The video has drawn attention to itself as people have started questioning the hygiene maintenance at wedding venues. People have also questioned whether such carelessness might harm anyone’s health.

The incident has raised questions over the food serving arrangements at Sparsh Lawn. It has also opened up a discussion about the need to maintain hygiene in weddings.