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Home > Regionals News > Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr

Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr

A tourist bus travelling from Manali to Amritsar crashed through a flyover in Nawanshahr around 5 am, killing four people including an LPU student and injuring several others.

4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover
4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 16:42 IST

A bus full of tourists and students left the mountains behind and rolled towards Punjab in the dark. Most passengers were likely asleep. Then, in a few seconds, the bus went over the edge of the Banga flyover in Nawanshahr district, also called Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Most reports now put the death toll at four, though early accounts said three.

5 am On The Chandigarh-Jalandhar Highway

The crash happened around 5 am on Monday, October 5, near Majari village. The bus was travelling from Manali to Amritsar. It reportedly broke through the railing, or struck the divider, and landed on the service road below. The wreckage was so badly damaged that rescuers had to pull passengers out of it.

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Friends Who Set Out Together

The bus carried several students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) along with other tourists. Among the dead, according to reports, is a young woman student. Kerala-based media identified her as 22-year-old Josna George of Kottayam, a second-year MBA student who was returning with five friends. A Malayali community representative in Punjab told Onmanorama she was thrown out of the bus, which then fell on her. Reports differ on who else died, with some naming the conductor and others the driver and another passenger. Several passengers are injured, and some are reported to be critical.

A Few Seconds of Drowsiness?

Early reports say the driver dozed off and lost control. One account mentions high speed. Police have not confirmed any cause, and the investigation has only started.

Strangers Rush to the Wreckage

Police and relief teams reached the spot quickly and began freeing trapped passengers. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, including the civil hospital in Banga. Authorities have not yet confirmed the final number of dead and injured, or how many people were on board.

The Driver Mystery

One of the most confusing details is the driver’s fate. Some reports say he ran away from the scene, while others list him among the dead. Until police clarify, this remains unanswered.

Questions Hanging Over the Flyover

Will police confirm what caused the crash after examining the bus, the railing and the driver’s duty hours? Will the operator’s permit and fitness records be checked? And how soon will grieving families, some far from home, be able to bring their loved ones back?

For now, a trip meant to end with stories and photographs has ended in mourning, and investigators are trying to explain how a few seconds changed so many lives.

Also Read: Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

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Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr
Tags: bus-accidentChandigarh-Jalandhar HighwayLPU Student

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Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr

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Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr

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Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr
Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr
Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr
Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr
Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr

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