Went to Get Medicines for a Friend, But 3 Died in Budaun Bus Crash, Leaving a Fourth Fighting for Life, Here’s What Happened

Three young friends died after the motorcycle carrying them and another companion collided with a private school bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district on Monday afternoon. The fourth youth, who was also on the bike, suffered critical injuries. The accident occurred on the Bisauli highway near Madanjudi village when the four youths were travelling towards Bisauli. The tragedy took a devastating turn when the injured friends were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead.

Budaun Accident: High-Speed Collision Leaves Bike Wrecked

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Hridesh Katheria, a private school bus was on its way to drop off children when it collided with a motorcycle carrying four youths coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was badly damaged, throwing all four riders onto the road and leaving them seriously injured.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the crash. With the help of local residents, the injured youths were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bisauli.

Three Young Friends Declared Dead at Hospital

Doctors declared Nikhil, 19, son of Ramveer; Rohan, 20, son of Mahesh; and Rishabh, 18, son of Somendra, dead upon arrival. All three belonged to Hatsa village in Budaun. The fourth youth, Shiv, 18, was in critical condition and was referred to the district hospital in Budaun for further treatment. According to the report, two of the deceased were cousins, adding to the grief among their families.

They Were Taking Their Sick Friend to Get Medicine

The four youths were friends from the same village. Their families said Shiv had been unwell, prompting his three friends to accompany him to Bisauli to get medicines. However, their journey ended in tragedy when the motorcycle collided with the school bus near Madanjudi village.

News of the deaths of three young friends together plunged Hatsa village into mourning, leaving families and residents grappling with the sudden loss.

School Bus Seized as Police Search for Driver

Following the accident, police seized the school bus, while its driver reportedly fled the scene. The bodies of the three deceased youths have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Dr Hridesh Katheria said further action would be taken after a formal complaint was received. Police are proceeding with the case, while the injured youth remains under treatment.