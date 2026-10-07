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Home > Regionals News > Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

Four Sanskrit students died after drowning in a tank at Maharishi Parinay Sanskrit Gurukulam in Vrindavan, Mathura, late Tuesday night. One student, Rudraksh, remains hospitalised as police investigate the incident.

Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam. (Image Credit: ANI)
Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 08:21 IST

Late on Tuesday night, a foul smell was noticed coming from a water tank on the premises of a residential Sanskrit gurukulam in Chaitanya Vihar 2, Vrindavan, in Mathura district.

It was around 10 pm. The students living there decided the tank needed cleaning. Nobody appears to have considered what might be waiting in it.

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One Student Goes In

According to police, the tank was nearly 12 feet deep. One student climbed in first.

He did not come out.

Four More Follow

Seeing that he had not returned, four other students went in to rescue him. In a few moments, they too became unconscious.

Police and officials say the students allegedly inhaled toxic gas trapped inside the tank.

The Rescue

People at the gurukulam managed to pull all five students out of the tank. They were rushed to hospital.

There, four of them were declared dead. The fifth, Rudraksh, was admitted to the district hospital and later referred to another facility for better monitoring. Police said he was conscious and able to speak.

Who Were The Four?

The students who died have been identified as:

  • Manu Katare, 22
  • Vishu Sharma, 19
  • Aryan Pandey, 16
  • Devansh Sharma, 17

Two of them were minors. All four came to a gurukul to study Sanskrit.

A Residential School Of Over 200

The gurukulam is a residential institution where students live and study. More than 200 students are enrolled, and around 100 are currently living on the premises. Classes run from Class 6 to 12.

Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said the tank had a foul smell and the students entered it to clean it. When the first did not come out, four others went inside, and they too did not come out before being rescued.

The Operator Leaves

The gurukulam’s operator reportedly left the premises after the incident. Police said further legal action would be taken on the basis of a complaint from the victims’ families.

Who runs the institution? Who told the students to clean the tank, or did they decide to do it on their own? Those questions are central to the investigation.

Police And The CCTV

Police have sent the bodies to the mortuary and are contacting the families. CCTV cameras installed at the gurukulam are being examined to establish the sequence of events.

The District Magistrate Speaks

DM Chandra Prakash Singh described a nearly 12-foot-deep water submersible tank on the school premises that emitted a foul smell. He said five children entered to clean it and four apparently died of poisonous gas. A detailed investigation is underway to find out how and why the accident happened and who was running the gurukul.

He added that the chief minister has taken immediate cognisance of the incident. He called it a deeply tragic incident and said all possible assistance would be provided to the bereaved families.

What Happens Next?

What was the gas, and where did it come from? Was the tank ever inspected or cleaned safely before? Why was a tank like this left open to children? Will the operator be found and charged, and will the institution be allowed to keep running? And how is Rudraksh doing? The investigation, the postmortem reports and any forensic findings may tell the full story.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

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Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam
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Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

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Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam
Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam
Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam
Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam
Went To Learn Sanskrit, Ended In Tragedy: Toxic Gas Kills 4 Students, Leaves 1 Critical While Cleaning 12-Ft-Deep Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

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