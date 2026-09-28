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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Bypolls: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on SIR Related Petition

West Bengal Bypolls: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on SIR Related Petition

The petitioner's lawyer argued that voters whose names were affected by the SIR process had already faced difficulties during the Assembly elections and are likely to miss voting for a second time if their appeals were not decided before the bypolls.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that voters whose names were affected by the SIR process had already faced difficulties during the Assembly elections and are likely to miss voting for a second time if their appeals were not decided before the bypolls.
The petitioner's lawyer argued that voters whose names were affected by the SIR process had already faced difficulties during the Assembly elections and are likely to miss voting for a second time if their appeals were not decided before the bypolls.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 12:37 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal for urgent hearing on a petition regarding Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, despite being told that thousands of appeals before appellate authorities remained pending ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

The petition was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The petitioner sought an urgent hearing, pointing to the large number of SIR-related appeals pending before appellate tribunals. The court was informed that the affected voters could be denied the opportunity to vote in the upcoming bypolls.

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The petitioner’s lawyer argued that voters whose names were affected by the SIR process had already faced difficulties during the Assembly elections and are likely to miss voting for a second time if their appeals were not decided before the bypolls.

The CJI, however, indicated that the matter would not be taken up on urgent basis. When the urgency was pressed in the context of the October 6 by-elections, Justice Surya Kant reportedly observed: “These are only by-elections.” He said the matter would remain listed for hearing on October 5.

Over 37 lakh SIR appeals pending

The issue comes in the backdrop of a large number of SIR-related backlog appeals in West Bengal. According to figures submitted by the Election Commission to the Supreme Court in September, 38,20,683 appeals had been filed against orders concerning the SIR exercise, out of which 1,02,231 had been disposed of. This left 37,18,452 appeals pending before the appellate tribunals.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had sought details from the Election Commission on the functioning and disposal of these appeals. The Court has been monitoring aspects of the SIR process, including the functioning of the appellate mechanism.

Nandigram, Rejinagar bypolls on October 6

The timing of the petition comes at a time when West Bengal is scheduled to hold by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6. The counting is scheduled for October 9.

Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned as MLA, while Rejinagar was vacated by Humayun Kabir, who had won two seats in the 2026 Assembly elections and retained the other constituency.

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