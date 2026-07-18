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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?

West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?

A powerful furnace explosion at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district left five workers critically injured. Rescue teams are searching the unit amid fears that more workers may be trapped.

Rescue teams at a fire-hit sponge iron factory in Jamuria after a furnace explosion injured workers. (Photo: X)
Rescue teams at a fire-hit sponge iron factory in Jamuria after a furnace explosion injured workers. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 13:09 IST

At least five workers were injured after a furnace exploded at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday. The blast took place late on Friday in Jamuria, and its impact was so severe and strong that the sound of the explosion was heard nearly one kilometre away.

The heavy explosion caused a major fire inside the factory. Resultantly, police and fire teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation soon after the incident.

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Injured Workers Shifted to Hospitals

Five workers were rescued and admitted to different hospitals, said Soumendra Singh Thakur, Officer-in-Charge, Jamuria Police Station. According to Thakur, they were reported to be in a critical condition.

According to the officials, it was not clear how many workers were near the furnace when the explosion took place. High temperatures around the furnace have delayed rescue operations inside the factory. Officials said the area has to be declared safe before teams can enter.

More Workers Feared Trapped

Another police officer said the heat level near the furnace increased sharply after the explosion, making rescue efforts difficult. Residents claimed that around 8 to 10 workers could still be trapped inside the factory. They also said nearby houses developed cracks due to the force of the blast.

Questions Raised Over Safety Measures

Local BJP leader Deep Bandopadhyay raised concerns over safety arrangements at the factory. He alleged that no factory representative or security staff reached the spot after the accident. He also claimed that workers were made to work in unsafe conditions and demanded a detailed investigation into the incident.

“Despite such a devastating incident, nobody from the management was seen at the spot. Local MLA Bijan Mukhopadhyay immediately arranged the ambulances to ensure the injured were taken to hospitals without delay,” Bandopadhyay said.

Local MLA Bijan Mukhopadhyay arranged ambulances to help shift the injured workers to hospitals, Bandopadhyay said. Rescue teams continue to search the factory after cooling the affected area.

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West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?
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West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?

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West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?
West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?
West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?
West Bengal Factory Blast: Furnace Explosion Injures Five Workers; What Happened Inside Jamuria’s Sponge Iron Plant?

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