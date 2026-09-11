West Bengal Hit By Earthquake Early Friday, Hours After Tibet Records Stronger Tremor

The earthquake activity was recorded across West Bengal and Tibet early Friday, with a magnitude 3 tremor jolting Alipurduar and a stronger 3.7-magnitude earthquake striking Tibet hours earlier. No casualties or property damage have been reported from either event so far, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake tremors felt in West Bengal on Friday morning

The Alipurduar earthquake struck at 6:56 am on Friday, September 11, according to the NCS. The earthquake measured 3 on the Richter scale and tremors jolted people out of their sleep. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage to property following the earthquake.

The earthquake in West Bengal followed an earlier occurrence of the same in Tibet within a few hours. The second earthquake happened at 4:02 am IST and registered at 3.7 magnitude, with the NCS registering it at 30 km depth.

Earthquake in Tibet registered at 30 km depth

According to NCS data, the epicenter of the earthquake in Tibet is situated at 28.365 N Latitude and 87.594 E Longitude. This information was posted on X by the agency: “EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/09/2026 04:02:54 IST, Lat: 28.365 N, Long: 87.594 E, Depth: 30 km, Location: Tibet.”

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage were received after the Tibet earthquake either. The two earthquake events were recorded separately in the early hours of Friday.

Earthquake comes after deadly Nepal floods

The latest earthquake activity comes after catastrophic flash floods hit Nepal’s Rasuwa region last month. Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said on Thursday morning that the death toll had reached 1,377.

Chitwan recorded the highest number of fatalities at 364, followed by Nawalparasi East with 228, Nawalparasi West with 222, Nuwakot with 198 and Rasuwa with 178. Gorkha and Dhading recorded 70 deaths each, while Tanahun reported 38. Two people also died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

Earthquake follows ongoing Nepal rescue efforts

NDRRMA said emergency search and rescue teams have rescued 13,656 people. However, 5,130 people, including local residents, government employees, financial institution staff, foreign nationals and security personnel, remain unaccounted for.

The missing figure was revised down by 104 after authorities successfully identified bodies. The earthquake tremors in the region come as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastating floods.

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