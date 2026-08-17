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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

A devastating early-morning fire at a hotel near the Tarapith temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district has claimed at least 7 lives, including pilgrims visiting the site.

Officials said some of those killed were pilgrims who had travelled to Tarapith to offer prayers Photo: Canva
Officials said some of those killed were pilgrims who had travelled to Tarapith to offer prayers Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 09:44 IST

At least seven people were killed and several others seriously injured after a devastating fire broke out at a hotel near the famous Tarapith temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in the early hours of Monday. The blaze erupted at around 4 a.m., when many guests were asleep, leaving several victims trapped inside the building. The injured have been admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Pilgrims Among Those Killed

Officials said some of those killed were pilgrims who had travelled to Tarapith to offer prayers at the town’s famous Kali temple. The incident has caused shock and concern among devotees and visitors in the popular pilgrimage town.

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Short Circuit Suspected in West Bengal fire

According to preliminary investigation, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Several people reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation and burns as the fire spread through the hotel. Many of the injured are said to be in serious condition and are receiving treatment at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and assessing the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Also Read: Ashok Dham Temple Stampede: 7 Killed After Snapped Wire Sparks Panic Among Devotees

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West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple
Tags: Birbhum newshome-hero-pos-3India fire accidentpilgrim deathsRampurhat hospitalTarapith fireTarapith temple tragedyWest Bengal breaking newsWest Bengal hotel fire

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West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

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West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple
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West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple
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