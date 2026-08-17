West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

At least seven people were killed and several others seriously injured after a devastating fire broke out at a hotel near the famous Tarapith temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in the early hours of Monday. The blaze erupted at around 4 a.m., when many guests were asleep, leaving several victims trapped inside the building. The injured have been admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Pilgrims Among Those Killed

Officials said some of those killed were pilgrims who had travelled to Tarapith to offer prayers at the town’s famous Kali temple. The incident has caused shock and concern among devotees and visitors in the popular pilgrimage town.

Short Circuit Suspected in West Bengal fire

According to preliminary investigation, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Several people reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation and burns as the fire spread through the hotel. Many of the injured are said to be in serious condition and are receiving treatment at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and assessing the circumstances that led to the deaths.

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