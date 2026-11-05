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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

West Bengal man arrested after allegedly killing his wife, severing her head and walking into a temple carrying it in Dakshin Dinajpur.

West Bengal Man Enters Temple With Wife's Severed Head
West Bengal Man Enters Temple With Wife's Severed Head

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 08:00 IST

A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, severed her head and walked into a neighbourhood temple carrying it in Gangarampur town of West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district on Wednesday. The horrifying incident came to light when a neighbour entered the temple and found Rintu Ghosh sitting quietly with the severed head of his wife, Sima Sarkar, 42, blood dripping from it.

West Bengal murder: Man walks out of temple carrying wife’s head

As per reports, the neighbour screamed upon seeing the gruesome sight, alerting residents and bringing people out of their homes. Ghosh then stepped outside the temple with his wife’s head in one hand and a katari, a heavy agricultural knife, in the other.

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Police arrived shortly afterwards, cordoned off the area and arrested Ghosh. Officers recovered Sima’s head and found her headless body at the family’s home. While being taken away, Ghosh reportedly screamed, “I have turned psycho.”

What police found at the West Bengal crime scene

As per The Indian Express, Dakshin Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta said that Ghosh allegedly killed his wife at home following a marital dispute. The couple have two children, aged five and around 12, who were reportedly at home when the murder took place.

“We found no evidence that he was intoxicated,” Gupta said, adding that the accused used a sharp weapon commonly used in agricultural fields. He described the incident as “very horrifying and unprecedented” and said forensic evidence was being collected and a chargesheet would be filed soon.

West Bengal family shocked by accused’s behaviour

Reportedly, relatives said Ghosh worked as a government bus conductor but was currently unemployed and spent most of his time at home. They were unsure whether he had quit his job or lost it.

His relative Rajesh Pramanik said Ghosh had recently been behaving strangely. He had switched to a strict vegetarian diet and started “behaving like a tantrik”, Pramanik said.

Marital problems preceded West Bengal killing

Neighbours said the couple had been facing problems in their relationship. However, residents and relatives were left shocked, saying nobody had imagined that their marital differences would lead to such a gruesome murder.

Also Read: Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?    

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West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?
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West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

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West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

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West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?
West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?
West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?
West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?
West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

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