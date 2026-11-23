West Bengal could soon get a new official name, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announcing that a proposal to rename the state as ‘Paschim Banga’ will be tabled in the Assembly on December 9. The state Cabinet has approved the proposal, which will be taken up during the winter session scheduled from December 4 to 14. The move comes 25 years after Calcutta was officially renamed Kolkata in 2001. But changing a state’s name is not simply a decision taken by its government. The Constitution lays down a specific procedure, with Parliament holding the final authority.

Why Is West Bengal’s Name Change Being Proposed?

The proposed change is linked to the history of West Bengal’s formation during Partition in 1947. The state government wants the name ‘Paschim Banga’ to reflect this historical identity. Chief Minister Adhikari has also clarified that the name will be written as ‘Paschim Banga’ in English, rather than translated as West Bengal. The proposal follows earlier attempts to change the state’s name. In 2018, the Assembly had passed a resolution proposing the name ‘Bangla’, but that initiative did not result in an official change.

What Is The Historical Significance Of ‘Paschim Banga’?

The 1947 Partition divided Bengal into two parts. The western part became part of India and was named West Bengal, while the eastern part became East Pakistan and later Bangladesh in 1971. ‘Paschim Banga’ literally means western Bengal in Bengali. The proposed name retains the region’s historical and cultural connection with Bengal while using its Bengali-language identity. How

Can A State Be Renamed In India?

Article 3 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to change the name of a state. The process begins with the President’s recommendation for a Bill. Before its introduction in Parliament, the President must refer the proposal to the concerned state legislature to seek its views within a specified period. The Assembly’s opinion is not binding on Parliament. After the consultation period ends, the Bill can be introduced in either House of Parliament with the President’s recommendation. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha must pass it by a simple majority. Once the President gives assent, the name change becomes law. Therefore, the proposed Assembly resolution is only an initial step, not the final renaming.

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