Mountain Of Cash, 15 Kg Gold: Rs 28 Crore Seized From Ex-Bus Driver’s Home In West Bengal

More than Rs 28 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold worth around Rs 21 crore have been recovered from a house in Birbhum, West Bengal, in a raid that also saw five cash-counting machines reportedly fail during the counting process. The search, which began on Wednesday night, led to the arrest of Minar Mondal, a bus driver and relative of stone trader Tulu Mondal. Police initially counted over Rs 5.5 crore, but by Thursday morning the total cash seizure had crossed Rs 28 crore, making it one of the biggest recoveries in West Bengal in recent times.

During questioning, Minar allegedly told police that the cash and gold belonged to Tulu Mondal and his alleged illegal syndicate. Investigators said Minar is also linked to the stone business and has connections with stone quarries and crushing units owned by Tulu Mondal.

This the level of development done under TMC by Sand Mafia Tulu Mondal. ₹22 crore in CASH seized. Its full heap of mountain where one can jump into pic.twitter.com/8H1ORy6ijP — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) July 30, 2026

West Bengal raid turns spotlight on stone trade links

Sources said Minar previously worked in the state transport department as a bus driver before entering the stone business. Police are now investigating how he accumulated such wealth and tracing the source of the recovered cash and gold.

Tulu Mondal is known as a stone trader and a close associate of former Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. Earlier this month, he joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

West Bengal recovery sparks political slugfest within TMC

The massive seizure triggered sharp exchanges within the Trinamool Congress. In a statement, the government said, “West Bengal Govt’s ongoing drive against the corrupt will go on with ‘Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption’ as our guiding principle. Let it be unequivocally clear: no person with a chequered past who has amassed wealth through the exploitation of public resources and hobnobbing with the then ruling political party will be spared. Public wealth belongs to the people, and those who loot it will face the full might of the law. Vigilance and uncompromising action will continue. Crackdown on mafia syndicates will go on.”

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, “That is why questions are being raised about certain leaders who have become ‘good Trinamool’ – seemingly just to stash away this hidden wealth. I hear that the individuals from whose homes the cash was recovered are close associates of such ‘model’ leaders. The truth must be brought to light. If necessary, the police should interrogate those leaders.”

West Bengal cash haul revives memories of lavish wedding

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Birbhum has always been regarded as the exclusive turf of some former Trinamool minister and the ‘Tiger of Birbhum’; no one else could gain a foothold there. The chief minister should now investigate and uncover the extent of the connection between the accused and these influential figures.”

TMC MLA Prasun Banerjee added, “The police should be credited for such a huge cash recovery based on inputs. Police should also investigate whose money this is and who were involved in it.”

The recovery has also brought renewed attention to Tulu Mondal’s daughter’s 2024 wedding in Suri, West Bengal. Sources said around Rs 100 crore was spent on the celebration, which was attended by actors Ankush Hazra, Darshana Banik, Arbaaz Khan and Zareen Khan.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Guard Apologises After ‘Won’t Speak Marathi’ Row, MNS Demands He Be Removed From Duty