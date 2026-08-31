West Bengal Viral Crash Video: Two Bikers Die After Allegedly Filming Reel at High Speed

Two young men were killed after their speeding motorcycle collided head-on with a scooter on a national highway in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

The accident took place on the Lataguri-Chalsa forest stretch. Police and local sources said the two motorcycle riders were allegedly filming a social media reel while travelling at high speed when they lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Mohammad and Alif Mohammad.

A video of the horrific crash has since gone viral on social media. It has triggered fresh concern over dangerous stunt videos, distracted driving and the growing race to create online content.

Motorcycle Collides Head-On With Scooter

The scooter was carrying a couple from Jalpaiguri, identified as Samir Basu and Priyanka Siddha Basu. The impact of the collision was severe. All four people were thrown off their vehicles. Local residents and emergency responders rushed to the spot and helped the injured. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The two motorcycle riders later succumbed to their injuries, police and local sources said. The condition of the two people travelling on the scooter was not immediately clear.

Viral Crash Video Sparks Anger Over Reel Culture

The crash footage spread rapidly across social media platforms. Many users criticised the growing trend of filming reels and videos while driving at high speed. Several commenters also expressed concern for the couple on the scooter.

Social media users pointed out that reckless driving does not only put the rider at risk. Innocent people on the road can also become victims. The incident has once again highlighted the potentially deadly consequences of distracted and reckless driving.

Calls for Stricter Monitoring on Forest Highway

The Lataguri-Chalsa road passes through a forested area and is regularly used by local commuters and tourists. Following the fatal accident, there have been renewed calls for stricter speed checks and stronger traffic enforcement on the route.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the crash. They are also looking into whether the motorcycle riders were filming a reel at the time of the collision. The viral incident serves as another grim reminder that a few seconds of distraction on the road can have irreversible consequences.