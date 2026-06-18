What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron farhan akhtar calcutta-high-court Bay of Bengal Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news 1947 Partition films Colombia vs Uzbekistan anti-conversion law CUET scorecard diljit dosanjh Indian Equity Market News donald trump is the strait of hormuz open emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to pass any interim order on the plea challenging the Speaker’s decision to appoint expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. The court directed parties to complete affidavit submissions before the matter returns for hearing on July 28.

Calcutta HC refuses interim relief in Ritabrata Banerjee LoP case; next hearing scheduled for July 28. Photo: ANI
Calcutta HC refuses interim relief in Ritabrata Banerjee LoP case; next hearing scheduled for July 28. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 12:18 IST

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to pass any interim order in the case challenging the Speaker’s decision to make expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal assembly. Justice Krishna Rao directed the parties to file an affidavit in opposition in three weeks and reply in two weeks. Next hearing on July 28. Speaker’s decision will remain unchanged, as per the Calcutta High Court direction.
In the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress, a total of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress have already formed a separate faction within the West Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as Leader of Opposition by the speaker Rathindra Bose.

Calcutta High Court Refuses To Pass Interim Order 

On the other hand, in Lok Sabha, 2/3rd MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for a separate seating arrangement in the lower house.

Reacting to the Calcutta High Court refusing to pass any interim order in the case of challenging the Speaker’s decision to make Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP, TMC MP and Advocate Kalyan Banerjee said that the high court has not passed any interim order, but it admitted the petition.

You Might Be Interested In

“The high court has not passed any interim order, but it admitted the petition… the direction for the affidavit has been given, and the matter will come to the final hearing. The final hearing will be held in July,” he added.

Ritabrata Banerjee Calls For Floor test

Meanwhile, expelled party leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday backed the idea of a floor test in the West Bengal Assembly amid speculation over political developments in the state, asserting that such a move would put an end to ongoing debates and claims.

Speaking on the issue, Banerjee said that if the Speaker deemed it necessary, a floor test should be conducted to ascertain the strength of the legislators.

“I am saying this because people outside are making so many statements, and the media is also showing immense interest in these remarks. So, my message to everyone is that if the Speaker feels a floor test needs to happen, let there be a floor test. Once the floor test takes place, all this endless rhetoric and cross-talk will come to an end,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Soumitra Banerjee Viral Video: TMC Youth Leader Pelted With Eggs En Route To Court, ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans Raised

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee
Tags: calcutta-high-courthome-hero-pos-2Mamta BanerjeeRitabrata BanerjeetmcWest Bengal news

RELATED News

Noida Affair Mystery: Wife Catches Husband With Woman, Blackmail And ₹6 Lakh Extortion Alleged; But Why Is Mumbai Now Part Of The Story?

Kerala Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 7 Districts

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (June 17, 2026)

Uttar Pradesh: Train Coach Fire Near Firozabad | WATCH

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him

LATEST NEWS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Prices Fall After US-Iran Deal?

RAM Crisis Hits Apple

Will Salman Khan Star In Farhan Akhtar’s Historical Epic? Here’s What We Know

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

WBJEE 2026 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Rank Cards, Merit Ranks and Counselling Details Online

NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Listings Set To Make History In the Indian Stock Market | Everything Investors Need To Know

Sathyavan Savithiri Poster Out: Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Is All Set To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Jalna Maharashtra Viral Video: School Children Dance To Pakistani Song With Swords

Why Pakistan Is Returning To Bay Of Bengal After 55 Years With Chinese Made Hangor-Class Submarine

Who is Noam Shazeer?

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee
What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee
What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee
What Calcutta High Court’s Decision On West Bengal LoP Means For Mamata Banerjee

QUICK LINKS