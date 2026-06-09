What Caused Jaipur’s Deadly Blaze? 3 Killed, Many Injured At Illegal Firecracker Factory | Watch

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur’s Kho Nagoriyan area on Tuesday. The fire was later brought under control, and the injured were shifted for treatment. According to officials, a gas cylinder also caught fire during the incident, worsening the blaze. Authorities said around eight people, including a woman and a child, were present inside the house when the fire broke out.

Illegal unit found inside residential house

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma said the house was being used as an illegal firecracker factory. “A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child,” Sharma said.

Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said officials were still collecting details about the materials stored inside the premises. “It appears to be a residential area. It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire. We are currently gathering the facts. Some people are seriously injured and have been referred to SMS Hospital. We have the situation fully under control, and the fire is contained,” Nayak said.

FSL team called as investigation begins

Officials said quick action prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses in the congested locality. “We prevented it from spreading to the surrounding area, which is very congested. We have called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team because this is a residential area, not a factory. We are investigating what exactly was stored here,” he said.

According to the Collector, around seven to eight people suffered burn injuries, with some seriously hurt after being trapped inside the confined space. The FSL team will determine the nature of the materials involved, while authorities continue efforts to identify those responsible for operating the alleged illegal unit. Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

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