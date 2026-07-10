What Caused the Death of a 13-Year-Old Student in Bengaluru? Family Blames Teachers

A 13-year-old Class 8 student allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Anekal after she was reportedly fined ₹20 for not completing her homework. Police said the student left behind a purported note in which she detailed the circumstances that she claimed drove her to take the extreme step.

Police reportedly stated that the student alleged that the teacher punished her for failing to complete her homework and asked her to pay a fine of Rs 20. The news agency, ANI, also reported that she claimed that she was threatened with the issuance of a transfer certificate (TC).

Why Bengaluru Girl Committed Suicide?

In the purported note, the student said that the alleged humiliation and ‘harassment’ had left her emotionally distressed, and this has resultantly pushed her to take this extreme step. The student’s family members have accused the teaching staff of harassing the child and demand action. The case has been registered in the Suryanagar police station, and a case of unnatural death has been filed and has launched an investigation intot he allegations. Further investigation is underway.

Student Suicide Cases in India Surged

According to reports released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in India, student suicide cases have reached a record high of 14,488 in 2024; it is 4.3 per cent higher than 2023, when this number was 13,892. A total of 115,850 students died by suicide between 2015 and 2024.

The overall number of suicides in 2024 also rose by 11.6 per cent over five years. It has gone up from 153,052 in 2020, which is 27.8 per cent higher than the last decade when the numbers were 133,623 in 2015. The share of students’ deaths has also increased over the last few years.