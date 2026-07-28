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Home > Regionals News > What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened

What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened

Three members of a Rajkot family died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Police are probing suspected debt and financial crisis behind the deaths.

Rajkot Family Of Three Dies After Poisoning (Image: AI-generated, representative photo)
Rajkot Family Of Three Dies After Poisoning (Image: AI-generated, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 08:46 IST

Three members of a family in Rajkot’s Sadhu Vaswani Road area died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, with police looking into a possible link to financial distress and debt. Smitaben Khakhar, her husband Dilipbhai Khakhar and their son Nishit Khakhar were taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital after neighbours alerted police. Smitaben died during treatment, followed by Dilipbhai and Nishit. Reportedly, Dilipbhai was a retired Public Works Department (PWD) employee.

Rajkot family deaths linked to debt, police probe continues

As per reports, preliminary information suggests the family may have been caught in a cycle of debt and high-interest borrowing, but police have not officially confirmed the reason. University Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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The incident has caused grief in the Raghuvanshi community. Police are examining all available information before reaching a conclusion about what led the family to take the step.

Rajkot has seen similar family crises over financial pressure

A similar incident was reported in Rajkot earlier this year when Nilesh Savdas, his wife Chandrika and their son Margin allegedly consumed poisonous pesticide amid severe financial difficulties. The family’s incense-stick business had suffered a downturn, while a Rs 14 lakh flat loan and missed instalments added to their financial pressure.

In another Rajkot case in September 2024, nine members of a family allegedly consumed pesticide after financial problems hit their jewellery business. The family said Mumbai traders had defaulted on a ₹2.75 crore payment, forcing them to borrow money and face pressure from creditors.

Rajkot investigation will establish what happened

In the latest case, the police investigation is expected to establish whether financial hardship or alleged usury was behind the deaths. No official confirmation has yet been given on the exact circumstances.

The Rajkot case comes amid earlier incidents in Gujarat where financial pressure has been cited as a possible factor in family suicide attempts, making the police inquiry particularly important.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Also Read: Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing    

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What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened
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What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened

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What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened
What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened
What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened
What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened

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