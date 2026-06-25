What Happened At Krishi Thapanda’s Home? Businessman Found Dead In Bengaluru Residence

A businessman who had reportedly been undergoing treatment for depression died by suicide at the Bengaluru residence of Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda, police said. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The deceased, identified as Vaishak, had been staying at the residence for the past week. At the time of the incident, Krishi Thapanda was reportedly away in Yelahanka.

Police officials said no suicide note was found at the scene. Following the incident, the body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Krishi Thapanda residence becomes focus of police investigation

Investigators learned that Vaishak had been battling depression and was dealing with personal and family-related difficulties. According to police, he had reportedly been living separately from his wife for nearly a month after frequent disputes between the couple.

As the probe continued, officers also examined Vaishak’s recent background and activities. Police said his family members are expected to file a complaint regarding the death. Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police will complete the required legal formalities before handing over the body to the family after the post-mortem.

Krishi Thapanda case revives attention on earlier legal controversy

Vaishak had previously come under police scrutiny in a high-profile extortion and threat-letter case involving businessman and advocate Aravind Reddy. In February, a letter allegedly demanding Rs 6-7 crore along with an apology was sent to Reddy through a courier service.

During that investigation, HAL Police arrested Vaishak, alleging that he had sent the threatening letter in connection with a dispute involving a woman. He was later released. The Karnataka High Court subsequently stayed further investigation against him on February 6.

Before the court order, Vaishak had been taken into custody and questioned by HAL Police for five days. Authorities are now continuing their investigation into the latest incident to determine the exact circumstances that led to his death at the residence linked to Krishi Thapanda.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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