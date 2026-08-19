What Happened at Sinhagad Fort? 9 Booked After Tourists Were Allegedly Attacked Over Clothes

A weekend visit to Pune’s historic Sinhagad Fort reportedly turned frightening for several tourists after a group allegedly confronted them over their clothes. The Haveli Police have registered a case against nine people for allegedly assaulting tourists and intimidating visitors at the fort on August 16.

The incident reportedly involved a family whose 8-year-old daughter was wearing shorts. The confrontation soon escalated into an argument and physical assault.

Tourists Confronted Over Clothes

According to Pune Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill, the trouble began when a young man and another group stopped the family and questioned the child’s clothing.

“An argument ensued, and the person was assaulted,” the police officer said.

The group allegedly claimed to be members of a ‘Fort Conservation Society’. They reportedly told tourists that they were wearing “inappropriate” clothes.

What began as an argument allegedly turned violent. Tourists, including women, children and elderly people, were reportedly subjected to mistreatment and physical assault.

Pune, Maharashtra: A dispute over a young woman wearing shorts at Sinhagad Fort escalated into an alleged assault. Pune Rural Police have registered a case against eight people linked to a right-wing organisation (Video Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/lmP4ZwSEp6 — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026

Two-Hour Ordeal At Sinhagad Fort

Eyewitnesses said the incident continued for nearly two hours. The alleged assault created panic among visitors at the popular tourist destination. The fort was crowded due to the weekend rush. Several tourists were reportedly caught up in the confrontation as the group allegedly attempted to impose its own rules on visitors.

Following complaints, the Haveli Police registered a criminal case against the nine named individuals. Police are now investigating the incident and the exact role of those accused.

Pune Police Step Up Crowd Control

The incident has also raised concerns about the management of tourist crowds at Sinhagad Fort. Authorities have taken steps to improve crowd control at the site. Sinhagad Fort is also set to become the first fort in Maharashtra to introduce app-based pre-registration for visitors. The system is aimed at managing tourist numbers and restricting vehicle entry.

Rise Of ‘Fort Conservation’ Groups

In recent years, several self-styled “fort conservation” groups have emerged around Pune’s historic forts. Many claim to work towards preserving the structures, their history and cleanliness. However, concerns have also been raised over some groups allegedly attempting to dictate how tourists should dress and behave.

The Sinhagad Fort incident has now brought the issue of moral policing at tourist sites into focus. Police action and the ongoing investigation are expected to establish what exactly happened during the confrontation.