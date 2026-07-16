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Home > Regionals News > What Happened During The Puri Rath Yatra? One Devotee Dies, Hundreds Rescued

What Happened During The Puri Rath Yatra? One Devotee Dies, Hundreds Rescued

One devotee died and several others were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out during the Puri Rath Yatra. Around 200 pilgrims suffered breathing difficulties as lakhs gathered for the chariot procession.

Stampede at Puri Rath Yatra (Image: X/ DrSrinubabu)
Stampede at Puri Rath Yatra (Image: X/ DrSrinubabu)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 18:20 IST

A stampede like situation occurred during the Puri Rath Yatra that took place on Thursday, where one person lost his life and several others got injured owing to lakhs of people gathering on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to watch the chariot festival. This unfortunate event occurred during the holy Pahandi processions, wherein many devotees tried to reach near the procession route, thus leading to panic among people around Marichikote Chhak. Reportedly, many emergency teams immediately arrived at the location when there were many people trying to find a way out from the crowd. As per reports, around 200 devotees faced difficulty in breathing and were taken to hospitals like Puri Medical and the District Headquarters Hospital.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Anil Das, who reportedly collapsed after experiencing breathing difficulties in the packed crowd. The spot where he fell was about 100 feet from a police barricade, according to preliminary information.

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Crowd surge during Puri Rath Yatra leaves one dead and hundreds needing medical help

Officials said Anil Das lost his balance amid the crush of devotees near Marichikote Chhak on Grand Road. People nearby, along with the administration, immediately shifted him to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Reports say that apart from the fatality, several devotees sustained injuries in the Puri Rath Yatra crowd surge and are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital. Authorities also confirmed that nearly 200 pilgrims experienced breathing problems because of the heavy crowd and were rescued in time by emergency response teams before being taken to Puri Medical for treatment.

Pahandi ritual and massive turnout turned Puri Rath Yatra route into a packed corridor

The incident took place as lakhs of devotees had gathered on Grand Road to catch a glimpse of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during the Puri Rath Yatra. Preliminary information said the stampede-like situation developed around 500 metres from the outer security cordon during the Pahandi ritual, one of the most significant ceremonies of the festival.

Officials have not yet disclosed the exact reason behind the crowd surge. The administration said the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated, and a detailed report from officials is awaited.

Last year’s Puri Rath Yatra stampede had also exposed crowd management concerns

The latest tragedy comes barely a year after another deadly crowd incident during the Puri Rath Yatra. In 2025, at least three devotees were killed and more than 50 were injured in a stampede near the Shri Gundicha Temple.

That stampede reportedly broke out after two trucks carrying sacred ritual materials entered the already crowded Saradhabali area near the temple, where devotees had been waiting since early morning to witness the sacred ‘Pahuda’ ritual, during which the cloth covering the deities’ faces is removed. 

Also Read: Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help   

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What Happened During The Puri Rath Yatra? One Devotee Dies, Hundreds Rescued
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What Happened During The Puri Rath Yatra? One Devotee Dies, Hundreds Rescued

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What Happened During The Puri Rath Yatra? One Devotee Dies, Hundreds Rescued
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