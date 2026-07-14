What Happened Inside the Moving Car in Maharashtra? Husband Allegedly Kills Wife, Drives to Police Station With Her Body

In a shocking case of alleged domestic murder, a man in Maharashtra’s Washim district allegedly murdered his wife inside a moving car on the Samruddhi Expressway and drove around with her body for hours before surrendering to the police.

The accused, Salman Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and son of Nek Mohammad Khan, allegedly committed the murder while travelling with his wife Haseenbano and their three young children.

Alleged Attack Took Place in Front of Three Children

Preliminary information suggests that Salman Khan attacked his wife with an iron rod and then strangled her to death in the moving car. The incident reportedly occurred in front of the couple’s three minor children who were travelling with them at the time.

Police suspect the accused acted over suspicions about his wife’s character, though officials are yet to confirm the exact motive.

Drove Around With Body Before Surrendering

The accused kept the body of his wife inside the car and drove around for hours instead of taking it to the police after the alleged murder, investigators said.

He later reached a police station in Washim with the body still inside the vehicle and surrendered before officers, confessing to the crime. Police have taken the accused into custody and launched an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while further legal proceedings are underway.

Similar Incident Took Place in Delhi

The Washim incident comes days after another shocking incident in the national capital. A Delhi Police head constable shot his wife dead in Delhi’s East Vinod Nagar area following a personal dispute and fled the spot, sparking a manhunt.