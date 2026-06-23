What Is Ketan Agarwal Murder Case In Pune: How It All Unfolded At Lohagad Fort

In Pune, a major breakthrough has come to light after police determined that Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s death was actually a murder planned by his fiancée. In a chilling turn of events, investigators discovered that Ketan was pushed to his death by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. According to the police, the couple had gone on a trip to Lohagad Fort along with their friends to celebrate Siya’s birthday, as the two were supposed to get married next month. The police believe that Siya was maintaining a relationship with Chetan despite her upcoming wedding to Ketan.

Reports state that the police uncovered evidence showing Ketan’s fiancée was withholding crucial information during the initial investigation. During questioning, the police examined mobile phones, social media accounts, and other technical evidence, which resulted in a major breakthrough. This evidence ultimately led to the arrest of Siya Goyal and her partner. Further official reports detailing the exact sequence of events are expected to be released by the police soon.

Ketan Agarwal Pushed From 350-Foot Cliff at Lohagad Fort

According to the police, Siya initially tried to blame the incident on an accident, but her suspicious behavior during questioning raised red flags and led to the arrest of both lovers. Reports indicate that during the birthday trip to Lohagad Fort in Pune, Siya, with the help of Chetan, pushed Ketan 350 feet down into the valley.

This was reportedly not Siya’s first attempt on Ketan’s life. The couple had previously visited Lohagad Fort on May 31, but that attempt failed, forcing her to hatch a second plan. During the incident, Siya had allegedly tried to panic Ketan and push him into the valley by fabricating a scare about a snake, but the plan did not succeed.

Couple Had Booked Rs 17 Crore Palace For Wedding

Family members revealed that the couple had booked a luxury palace in Udaipur worth ₹17 crore for a grand wedding this November. According to relatives, both families had also arranged two private jets to transport guests to the venue. Both families were happy, and wedding preparations were in full swing when the tragedy occurred.

Did Siya Goyal Love Ketan Vishal Agarwal?

Reports suggest that while the couple had accepted the arranged relationship, they were not happy. Siya did not want to marry Ketan. To rid herself of the alliance, she planned the murder with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, using her birthday trip as an opportunity. Seizing the moment, the duo allegedly pushed Ketan into the valley, killing him on the spot. A formal murder case has been registered, and both Siya and Chetan have been arrested.