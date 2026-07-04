What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO Chikkaballapur molestation incident
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

A 23-year-old man's death in Gujarat, initially reported as suicide, was allegedly a murder by his parents, who were arrested after a post-mortem revealed poisoning and strangulation.

23-Year-Old's 'Suicide' Was A Murder By His Own Parents (Image: X)
23-Year-Old's 'Suicide' Was A Murder By His Own Parents (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 14:02 IST

The demise of a 23-year-old youth in Gujarat, initially thought to be an instance of suicide, has assumed a shocking twist as a postmortem has shown that it was allegedly a pre-planned murder committed by none other than his parents themselves. The tragedy happened on June 30 in the village of Gundala in the taluka of Gondal in the district of Rajkot. While the youth, Ram Babubhai Bambhava, was initially thought to have killed himself, it was medically established that he had died due to poisoning and strangulation. Following this development, his newly-wed wife, Banshiben Bambhava, filed a complaint against her in-laws with the police.

Investigation reveals Gujarat murder plot behind alleged suicide

As per reports, police said Ram had a serious alcohol addiction, which often led to arguments with his parents, Babubhai alias Atulbhai Ghughabhai Bambhava and Manishaben alias Motiben. On the day of the incident, another fight reportedly broke out over his drinking habit.

You Might Be Interested In

According to investigators, the argument turned violent. The mother allegedly forced Ram to consume acid, while the father allegedly assaulted him before strangling him to death. The post-mortem ultimately exposed the truth behind the Gujarat case.

Gujarat probe uncovers alleged bid to influence investigation

Reports say that police further alleged that after the killing, Babubhai tried to make the death appear to be suicide. Investigators said he contacted several local political leaders in an attempt to influence officials into conducting a quick panel post-mortem at Gondal Civil Hospital without raising suspicion.

However, a detailed autopsy and police investigation uncovered the alleged cover-up and established that the death was a homicide.

Gujarat police arrest both parents as investigation continues

According to reports, based on Banshiben Bambhava’s complaint, Gujarat police registered a murder case and arrested both Babubhai and Manishaben. Ram, whose father runs a local tea stall, was the eldest of four siblings.

Police said the investigation into the Gujarat case is continuing, and more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

Also Read: No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Posted: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?
Tags: gujaratGujarat murderhome-hero-pos-7Rajkot news

RELATED News

J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?

Mother’s Property Dispute Shaped A Judge: The Remarkable Journey of Axay Dwivedi

No More Energy Drinks Around Schools in Maharashtra: What’s Behind the Ban?

Agra Wife Kills Spouse, Hides Body Under Bathroom Floor for 45 Days

Can Dressing a Pet Dog as Lord Krishna Be a Crime? Punjab and Haryana High Court Says No

LATEST NEWS

Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports

2 Countries, 5 Cities, 6 Days: The Significance of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Route

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa Roast Samay Raina Over Ranveer Allahbadia Row; ‘Supreme Court Mein…’

India Couture Week Leaves Delhi For The First Time For 2026’s Inaugural Showcase In Hyderabad

ITR 2026: Do You Need To File Two Income Tax Returns Under The New Tax Year? Income Tax Department Clears Confusion

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Full Schedule, Confirmed Fixtures, IST Timings, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Love Story: From a Friendship Bracelet to Marriage; A Complete Relationship Timeline

EPF Scheme 2026: From 3-Day PF Claims Settlement To Easier Withdrawals, Here’s What Has Changed

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 15.8 Crore Worldwide, Hrithik Roshan Cameo Sparks Fan Frenzy

‘Wall of Trees’ Explained: Why This Massive Green Barrier Is Being Compared To China’s Great Wall

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?
What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?
What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?
What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

QUICK LINKS