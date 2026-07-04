What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

The demise of a 23-year-old youth in Gujarat, initially thought to be an instance of suicide, has assumed a shocking twist as a postmortem has shown that it was allegedly a pre-planned murder committed by none other than his parents themselves. The tragedy happened on June 30 in the village of Gundala in the taluka of Gondal in the district of Rajkot. While the youth, Ram Babubhai Bambhava, was initially thought to have killed himself, it was medically established that he had died due to poisoning and strangulation. Following this development, his newly-wed wife, Banshiben Bambhava, filed a complaint against her in-laws with the police.

Investigation reveals Gujarat murder plot behind alleged suicide

As per reports, police said Ram had a serious alcohol addiction, which often led to arguments with his parents, Babubhai alias Atulbhai Ghughabhai Bambhava and Manishaben alias Motiben. On the day of the incident, another fight reportedly broke out over his drinking habit.

According to investigators, the argument turned violent. The mother allegedly forced Ram to consume acid, while the father allegedly assaulted him before strangling him to death. The post-mortem ultimately exposed the truth behind the Gujarat case.

Gujarat probe uncovers alleged bid to influence investigation

Reports say that police further alleged that after the killing, Babubhai tried to make the death appear to be suicide. Investigators said he contacted several local political leaders in an attempt to influence officials into conducting a quick panel post-mortem at Gondal Civil Hospital without raising suspicion.

However, a detailed autopsy and police investigation uncovered the alleged cover-up and established that the death was a homicide.

Gujarat police arrest both parents as investigation continues

According to reports, based on Banshiben Bambhava’s complaint, Gujarat police registered a murder case and arrested both Babubhai and Manishaben. Ram, whose father runs a local tea stall, was the eldest of four siblings.

Police said the investigation into the Gujarat case is continuing, and more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

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