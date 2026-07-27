What Led To Massive Fire At A Hapur Hospital In UP? Patients Rushed Out As Smoke Filled Premises, Video Surfaces

An enormous fire was started at a private hospital in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Monday following the explosion of an air conditioner, causing great panic for patients, attendants, and hospital staff. This fire is said to be triggered due to some technical problem in the air conditioning unit. The thick black smoke filled the entire hospital within a very short span of time. It was really hard to breathe there due to the smoke.

Reportedly, several critically ill patients were in the ICU and other wards when the incident happened. Doctors, security personnel, hospital employees, attendants and local residents joined the rescue effort. Patients who could not walk were carried out in their arms, while the ICU and emergency wards were evacuated first. All wards were subsequently cleared, and patients were moved to a safe, open area outside the building.

#WATCH | Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at a private hospital on Garh Road. Fire tenders arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/Hf5xSJ5r6D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2026

Uttar Pradesh hospital fire triggers panic after sudden AC blast

According to news reports, witnesses at the Uttar Pradesh Hospital have confirmed that the blast was very loud, and it scared not only the patients but their attendants as well. Smoke made breathing difficult for everyone present there as it spread quickly.

The fire has also resulted in quick action by the police and fire department officials. Members of the fire brigade reached the hospital premises and started hosing water everywhere once they were informed about the situation.

Uttar Pradesh rescue operation prevents fire from spreading

After sustained efforts, firefighters brought the blaze under control. Their intervention prevented the flames from reaching other parts of the hospital and the medical store. The Uttar Pradesh police said the primary cause of the fire was an AC blast.

Despite the sudden explosion, the Uttar Pradesh hospital administration, police and fire department managed to complete the evacuation in time. All patients were safely moved out of the hospital, including those who needed to be carried to safety.

The Uttar Pradesh incident caused considerable panic inside the hospital, but the swift rescue operation helped prevent further danger to patients and others present at the premises.

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