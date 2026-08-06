What Led To The Death Of Class 10 Student During A Volleyball Match In Karnataka?

In a tragic incident caught on camera, a 15-year-old boy died after collapsing while playing a volleyball match with his friends. The tragic event occurred at a playground in Surinje, near Surathkal in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. CCTV footage capturing the incident shows the young boy actively playing alongside his classmates shortly before his sudden collapse. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Tragic Collapse

The deceased has been identified as Likhith Amin, an SSLC (Class 10) student at the Government High School in Kote Bollaru, Surinje. Likhith was the son of Madhav Amin, an autorickshaw driver from Bollaru. According to the CCTV footage, the incident unfolded as Likhith served the volleyball and ran toward the net to return a shot from the opposing team. Moments later, he raised his arms and suddenly collapsed onto the court. Shocked classmates and bystanders rushed to his assistance and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital. However, medical personnel declared him dead on arrival.

Autopsy Pending as Local Community Mourns

Following the incident, local police registered a case and transferred Likhith’s body to a facility for a post-mortem examination. Law enforcement officials stated that the precise cause of death will only be confirmed after the forensic report is released. Likhith is survived by his parents and two sisters. The sudden, unexpected death of the young student has sent shockwaves through the school and the surrounding community, casting a pall of gloom over the area.

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