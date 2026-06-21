What New Move Is Karnataka Planning To Tackle Misuse Of Shakti Scheme Benefits?

The Karnataka government is preparing to introduce smart cards for women travelling under the Shakti scheme, a move aimed at improving verification and preventing misuse of the popular free bus travel programme. The proposal comes as authorities look to strengthen monitoring mechanisms while ensuring genuine beneficiaries continue to receive the scheme’s benefits without inconvenience. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh has announced that the state plans to issue smart cards to women using the Shakti scheme. The cards are expected to function as identity credentials for passengers availing free travel on government-operated buses across Karnataka. Officials estimate that more than three crore women could receive the cards free of cost.

Smart Cards Likely For Over 3 Crore Women

The government is also considering rechargeable smart cards for male passengers, similar to metro travel cards, to encourage a more streamlined ticketing system across public transport services.

Why The Government Wants A New Verification System

Since its launch in June 2023, the Shakti scheme has become one of Karnataka’s most widely used welfare initiatives, allowing women to travel free on state-run buses. The scheme has significantly increased ridership and mobility among women, but transport authorities have also reported instances of misuse and verification challenges.

At present, beneficiaries generally use government-issued identity documents to prove eligibility. Officials believe a dedicated smart card system could help conductors verify passengers more efficiently, reduce fraudulent claims, and generate more accurate travel data.

Shakti Scheme’s Massive Reach

The free bus travel programme has transformed public transport usage in Karnataka. Since its introduction, hundreds of crores of free journeys have been recorded, with women accounting for a substantial share of daily passengers on state-run buses. The initiative is considered one of the flagship welfare programmes of the Congress government in the state.

Government data indicates that the scheme has contributed to greater mobility for women while also increasing overall public transport usage across Karnataka.

Digital Push For Public Transport

The smart card proposal is part of a broader effort to modernise Karnataka’s transport network. Transport corporations have been introducing digital ticketing systems, GPS-enabled monitoring, and electronic ticketing machines capable of handling digital payments. Officials believe integrating smart cards with these systems will make travel more convenient and improve transparency.

The Karnataka government is expected to work out implementation details, including card distribution, registration procedures, and integration with existing transport systems. While the timeline for rollout is yet to be finalised, the proposal signals the state’s intention to strengthen the Shakti scheme while reducing opportunities for fraud and misuse.

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