A shocking discovery in the Ashok Vihar locality has raised concerns among the locals after a child’s body was found floating in the drain next to the railway line. The body was found near the Wazirpur Industrial Area. The locals informed the police about the incident. This incident took place inside the Ashok Vihar police station area.

Later on, the police arrived at the scene, and they recovered the child’s body from the drain. The body is in the custody of the police right now, and the case is being investigated by the police to determine the reasons behind the child’s death. The identity of the child and the causes behind his death are not yet determined.

Delhi Four-Year-Old Sewer Tragedy: Body Recovered After 24-Hour Search

In another disturbing incident in Delhi, a nearly 24-hour search for a four-year-old boy who fell into an open sewer ended in tragedy on Wednesday, November 11. Rescue teams recovered his dismembered body from a water treatment plant in Nilothi. The child had fallen into an open manhole near Kheri Baba Pul in Nangli Vihar Extension on Tuesday afternoon. Delhi Police, fire brigade personnel, local divers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were involved in the search operation.

How Rescue Teams Traced the Child’s Body

Rescue teams traced the sewage through connected drains until they reached the water purification plant in Nilothi, Nihal Vihar. The body of the child was found in pieces. It is believed that huge machines rotating in the sewage plant could have cut the body. The remains were sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The post-mortem examination will take place there. According to the police, DNA testing will be done on the remains to ascertain their identity.

FIR Registered Over Death in Open Sewer

In this case, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a section dealing with causing death by negligence. An investigation is ongoing to find out how the child died after falling into an open sewer. These two accidents have once again highlighted safety issues with Delhi’s open drains and sewerage facilities.