What Went Wrong After an 18-Month-Old Was Given Anaesthesia for a Cut Lip in Kerala?

At a private hospital in the Kannur region of Kerala, an 18-month-old kid who was given anaesthesia for stitches on a cut lip and remained unconscious for five days passed away. Following a complaint from the child’s family, police filed a case against the anaesthetist; however, the hospital has refuted claims of medical malpractice.

Protests have been triggered by the tragedy, and the private hospital’s care has come under criticism. Before his condition worsened following the treatment, the boy had sustained a small injury while playing at home.

Child Never Regained Consciousness After Anaesthesia

At approximately nine o’clock on Friday night, Devansh Shouria, the child, passed away at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur. He was the sole child of T Suraj and Vijisha, who lived in Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat’s Mathamangalam. The family claims that Devansh was born eight years after their union.

The toddler was playing in his home’s courtyard when he fell and cut his lip on July 5. The specialists at Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur decided to stitch the incision after his parents brought him there. Prior to the surgery, anaesthesia was given.

The family claims that the child’s condition became critical right away and that he never regained consciousness. He was later transferred to the hospital’s Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where the boy remained unconscious for five days and later died.

Police Register Case

Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist at Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, was the target of a case filed by the Payyannur police earlier on Friday. The child’s relative, K Rajeevan of Kuthirummal House in Eramam, filed a complaint that led to the registration of the case.

In accordance with Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses acts risking life or personal safety, police arrested the physician. The maximum penalty for the offence is three months in jail.

Hospital Denies Negligence Allegations

Medical negligence claims were denied by Baby Memorial Hospital. The youngster experienced an abrupt heart arrest right after the anaesthesia was administered, according to a previous statement from the hospital. Before transferring him to its Kannur hospital for advanced critical care, the doctors reportedly put him on ventilator support right away.

According to the hospital, even with the right dosage and medical attention, issues can arise after anaesthesia. It claimed that every effort had been taken to save the child’s life and that all recognised medical standards had been adhered to.