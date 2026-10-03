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Home > Regionals News > What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan

What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan

Two families are searching for missing children linked to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, while a young disciple’s death at Guru Kripa Kunj remains under police investigation.

What’s Happening to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples?. Photo: X.
What’s Happening to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples?. Photo: X.

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 11:08 IST

On October 2, two families stood outside Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan with one plea: tell us where our children are. Rajbir from Hathras says his son Anuj took diksha from Premanand Maharaj and left home five days later, never to return. For three months, he claims, he has waited near the gate without a proper answer. His protest ended in commotion.

Anuj’s Family Sits in Protest

Rajbir says disciples refused to engage with him and even scolded the police officer he brought along. His protest outside Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram caused a commotion. Police say Anuj Chaudhary took diksha on June 26, 2026. His family registered an FIR at Sadabad police station in Hathras on July 5. After speaking to ashram representatives, police say there is no indication he lives in any of the ashram’s kunjs. The family has been informed and Vrindavan police have promised to help find him.

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What Police Say About Anuj?

Police say Anuj Chaudhary was initiated on June 26. His family filed an FIR at Sadabad police station on July 5. After speaking with ashram representatives, officers say nothing suggests he is staying in any kunj there. Vrindavan police have promised to help trace him.

A Daughter From Noida

Umesh Singh of Noida’s Sector 65 is searching for his 35-year-old daughter Vibha, an MBA graduate, who left home on August 15 saying she was going to the ashram. He says he was refused entry and given no satisfactory reply, though he has not seen her there. A missing report is registered in Noida. The Vrindavan circle officer says no complaint has reached him yet.

The Fall At Guru Kripa Kunj

On Friday, September 25, Varah Ghat was jolted by a different shock. Deepak, known as Rasik Dulari Sharan, 25, from Jabalpur, had been part of Premanand Maharaj’s circle for about two years. He lived at Guru Kripa Kunj, a four-storey building where only initiated disciples stay. Around 10:30 am, he jumped from the top floor. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

Injury That Deepened The Suspicion

According to Hindi media reports citing police, his private part was found severed, and a blood-stained grinder machine and a diary were recovered from his room. Police have not confirmed how the injury happened. CCTV reportedly shows him jumping, but officers say why he did so, and whether anyone else was involved, remains under investigation. The mobile phone is also being examined, forensic teams collected evidence, and footage around the building is under review. The body was sent for postmortem and the family informed.

What Remains Unanswered?

No agency has linked these cases, and the ashram has not publicly responded to the families’ claims. Will the diary and phone explain Deepak’s final days? Will the postmortem settle the doubts? And will Anuj and Vibha be found?

Also Read: 6 Slaps in 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged and Beaten in Amritsar, Mother Pleads for Help as CCTV Captures Attack | Watch

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What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan

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What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan

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What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan
What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan
What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan
What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan
What’s Happening To Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Disciples? Missing Persons, Suicide Raise Questions Over Radha Keli Kunj Ashram In Vrindavan

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