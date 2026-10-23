WhatsApp Chats, Murder Allegation, Hostile Witnesses: Why Supreme Court Acquitted Man Convicted Of Killing Friend?

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man convicted of murdering his friend, ruling that WhatsApp messages allegedly linking him to the crime could not prove his guilt when the purported sender denied sending them and both prosecution witnesses turned hostile. A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi also found gaps in the circumstantial evidence, including doubts over the recovery of blood-stained soil and the absence of DNA evidence linking the recovered material to the deceased.

The accused had been convicted under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Allowing his appeal, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction, holding that the messages raised suspicion but could not establish his involvement in the murder.

Supreme Court questions WhatsApp messages in murder case

The deceased was found dead in an open field on February 9, 2019, with a motorcycle lying around him and tied with a rope. An autopsy suggested homicidal death, following which police registered an FIR against unknown persons.

The police had seized the mobile phones of two prosecution witnesses, PW-5 and PW-6, during the investigation process. It was found out that a WhatsApp message had been exchanged by PW-5’s mobile phone to PW-6’s mobile phone during the night of February 7-8, 2019. This message, according to the accused, had implied his guilt for murder and mentioned a quarrel between the accused and the deceased prior to the latter’s death.

Police had also obtained an iron rod, a screwdriver, a bloodstained shirt, and bloodstained soil from the accused’s house after his confession statement. The accused was held guilty by the Sessions Court and the conviction was upheld by the High Court as well. However, he later appealed to the Supreme Court on the ground that the WhatsApp messages were insufficient to hold him guilty of murder.

Supreme Court says messages create suspicion, not proof

The bench found merit in the accused’s argument, noting that neither witness had seen the accused fighting with the deceased or witnessed his alleged role in the crime. Justice Misra observed that the prosecution had placed considerable weight on the WhatsApp exchange despite relying on circumstantial evidence.

The Court said, “…the exchange of message between PW-5 and PW-6 does not prove that on the fateful night the deceased was present in the house of the accused and that the accused had assaulted the deceased, it, at best, creates a suspicion against the accused-appellant which by itself is not sufficient to sustain conviction.”

The Supreme Court also rejected the prosecution’s attempt to treat the messages as an exception to hearsay evidence under Section 6 of the Evidence Act. For the provision to apply, the message had to be connected to the crime closely enough to form part of the same transaction. However, the time of death had not been established through substantive evidence.

“Here the time of death has not been fixed by any substantive evidence, therefore, it is difficult to ascertain whether the message was texted at or about the time of occurrence so as to be part of the same transaction,” the Court said.

Supreme Court examines relevance under Section 7

The bench also considered whether the messages could be relevant under Section 7 of the Evidence Act, which covers facts that are the occasion, cause or effect of facts in issue. It held that even if the exchange were admissible under this provision, the witnesses’ statements undermined its evidentiary value.

“Assuming that texting is admissible under Section 7, it only indicates that on the fateful night a message had gone from PW-5’s mobile to PW-6. Whether that information was based on PW-5’s personal knowledge or on hearsay, or assumptions, would depend on his deposition in Court. PW-5 and PW-6 both made a statement that they have not witnessed the incident. PW-5 goes to the extent of saying that he has not sent the message. In such circumstances, who was the author of that message; whether that message was sent on the basis of personal knowledge of the person who sent the message or it was based on hearsay information received by its author, are all questions of which there is no answer,” the Court said.

Supreme Court finds gaps in recovery and DNA evidence

The bench also found the chain of circumstantial evidence incomplete and said the possibility of an accident could not be ruled out. It questioned the recovery of blood-stained soil allegedly seized from the accused’s house, which he had denied.

One seizure witness indicated that the recovery had taken place at only one spot, where the body was found. Since the deceased had been discovered in an open field rather than inside the accused’s house, the testimony created doubt over whether the soil had been recovered from the house or the field.

It was further highlighted by the Court that there were no connections made between the blood stains and the deceased and also that no DNA profile had been prepared to connect the deceased’s DNA with the blood sample obtained. This was also the case for the iron rod and screwdriver.

Supreme Court concluded that the WhatsApp messages and other facts do not constitute a full and satisfactory chain of evidence to prove the accused’s culpability. Thus, his appeal was upheld and he was acquitted.

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