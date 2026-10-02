Where Is Ayush Malik, the Shamli Man Who Converted To Islam? Video Surfaces Amid Kidnapping Claims By Father, ‘I’m Happy, Want Nothing…’

On Thursday, a short clip began circulating on social media in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. In it, Ayush Malik, son of local pharmaceutical trader Devraj Malik, looks into the camera and speaks calmly. He says he is happy wherever he is. He says he has no greed for property. The family assets, he explains, belong to his father today and will remain his tomorrow. If he ever faces trouble, he adds, he will go to the police himself.

A Father’s Fresh Complaint

The timing of the video is what made people pause. Just two days earlier, Devraj Malik had handed the police a written complaint against two people. He alleged they had taken his son along with them and that the family had heard nothing of him since.

Ayush appears to answer that claim directly. He says he told his mother nearly five days ago that there was no kidnapping. He also made serious allegations against his father. Then he closed with a line that leaves the story open: he is still taking some time.

शामली में इस्लाम धर्म अपनाने वाले आयुष मलिक का हाईकोर्ट के फैसले बाद पहला वीडियो आया सामने , आयुष मलिक ने अपने पिता की FIR के बाद लाइव आकर कहा, ” में सुरक्षित हूं और खुश हूं मेरा किसी ने अपहरण नहीं किया है , FIR करके परेशान ना करे “, pic.twitter.com/XVAMzf43gD — Nargis Bano (@Nargis_Bano78) October 1, 2026

How It All Began?

To understand the tension, go back to June 6. Devraj Malik filed a report at the city Kotwali, alleging that a local woman, Chandni Qureshi, had drawn his son into a relationship and, with her family, pushed him to convert so that the property could be taken over.

Eight people were named, including her father, Islam Qureshi, and three clerics. Police arrested three of them, including Chandni and her father, and filed a chargesheet. The three were later released on bail by the court.

What the Court Said?

The matter did not stay at the police station. A complaint in the High Court claimed Ayush was being held captive. The court summoned both father and son.

Ayush told the court he had changed his religion by his own choice and had married Chandni. The court noted that he is an adult and is free to follow any faith and to marry as he wishes.

What the Police Say?

After the latest video surfaced, Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said he had no information about it yet. He said the clip would be examined, and that the picture would become clearer only after that inquiry.

The Question Still Hanging

For now, Shamli is left with two very different accounts. A father says his son has vanished. A son, on video, says he is fine and that nobody has taken him anywhere.

Is the message entirely his own? Where is he speaking from? And what will the police inquiry find? None of these claims has been independently verified, and the answers may decide where this case goes next.

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