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Home > Regionals News > Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages

Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages

Bihar rural development officer Alpita Singh staged a two-day protest with a begging bowl outside her Buxar office, alleging eight months of unpaid salary, prompting administrative action.

Where Is My Salary?' Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages (Image Credit: X)
Where Is My Salary?' Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 09:44 IST

A rural development officer in Bihar’s Buxar district sat outside her own office with a begging bowl, saying she had not been paid for eight months. Alpita Singh, posted at the Brahmpur block office, held the protest for two days. Photographs of it spread quickly on social media, and the district administration has now asked the Block Development Officer (BDO) to explain why her pay was held back.

A Bowl Where a File Should Be

Government officers are usually seen behind desks, not on the pavement. Alpita Singh chose the opposite image. For two consecutive days she sat outside the Brahmpur block office carrying a begging bowl, a deliberately stark gesture meant to show what unpaid months had done to her. The symbolism was hard to miss, and passersby and colleagues took notice.

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Eight Months Without Pay

Singh says she has been in her post for 11 months but received a regular salary for only three of them. She says she kept performing her official duties throughout, even as her wages stopped, leaving her in serious financial distress. Her claims have not been independently verified in the information available.

Photographs That Travelled Faster Than Files

The protest might have stayed a local grievance. Instead, photographs of Singh sitting with the bowl went viral. Public attention that written complaints had apparently not drawn arrived within days, and the district administration moved to seek an explanation from the Brahmpur BDO.

A Dispute Behind the Delay?

According to sources, a dispute between the Brahmpur BDO and the rural development officer is believed to lie behind the matter. This has not been officially confirmed, and neither side’s account of the disagreement has been made public.

What the Administration Said

The district administration asked the BDO to clarify on what grounds the salary had been withheld. It stated that no employee’s salary can be stopped without following the prescribed rules and getting permission from the competent authority. It added that necessary administrative action is being taken. All concerned officials and employees were directed to follow government rules and established procedures, with the administration stressing that matters concerning the public and government employees must be handled promptly and with accountability.

What Happens Next?

Key questions remain. Will the BDO show that proper permission was obtained, or will the withholding be found improper? Will Singh receive her pending dues, and how soon? What form will the “necessary administrative action” take, and against whom? For now, the answers rest with the Buxar administration.

Also Read: Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar- Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

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Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages
Tags: 8 month salary delayedbihar newsBihar officer salary delayedBihar officer salary protestregional news

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Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages

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Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages

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Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages
Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages
Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages
Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages
Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages

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