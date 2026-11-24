She got into a lift after her lectures to go home. By night, her parents were at a police station, reporting her as kidnapped. Hours later, technicians found her inside the same building.

An Ordinary Evening After Classes

On Wednesday evening, a first year student of MIT ADT University in Pune finished her lectures at the university’s Loni Kalbhor campus. She was going home.

At around 4.30 pm, she stepped into a lift in the campus building.

Between The Fifth And Sixth Floors

A power failure struck, and the lift stopped between the fifth and sixth floors.

Even after the electricity was restored, the lift did not start working again. It had switched to maintenance mode, according to the report.

No Network, No Alarm

The student tried to call her parents, but there was no mobile network inside the lift. The emergency alarm button was also reportedly not working, leaving her with no way to ask for help.

By the time she realised she could not get out, people had reportedly left the campus.

Parents Search The Campus

When their daughter did not come home, her parents went to the university and searched the campus. They could not find her.

Her last known location was reportedly shown at the campus.

A Kidnapping Complaint

Her parents then went to Loni Kalbhor police station and registered a kidnapping complaint.

The university administration and security staff also kept searching the campus until late on Wednesday night. They could not find her either.

Thursday Morning

Before classes resumed on Thursday, technicians began working on the stuck lift. While doing so, they found the student inside, and told the university administration.

The university contacted her parents, who took her home. The student’s condition after nearly 14 hours inside has not been reported.

What The University Says

Chandrakant Borude, the university’s public relations officer, told India Today that the university began a search as soon as it learnt a student was missing. He said staff searched all floors and the campus, and that security personnel are deployed throughout it.

He said the lift got stuck because of a power failure. The university had a backup battery system, he said, but this particular lift did not restart and went into maintenance mode.

He said the university had formed a committee to look into the incident and had asked the lift company for an explanation, which will give a detailed report soon.

What Police Say

Police Inspector Samadhan Pawar of Loni Kalbhor police station said a kidnapping case was registered after the parents approached them. After she was found in the lift, the parents withdrew the complaint.

He said police are investigating the lift failure with the university administration.

Questions About Safety

The incident has raised questions about the university’s emergency response. They include whether the lift’s alarm worked, and what help is available to students after campus hours.

What Happens Next?

What will the committee and the lift company’s report find? Why did the emergency alarm fail, and why was there no network in the lift? Will the university change how it checks lifts and searches for missing students? And will the police case on the lift failure lead to any action? The answers are awaited.

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