Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

The Jan Suraaj Party suffered a major setback on Wednesday after several of its prominent leaders and workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a formal induction ceremony held at the BJP state office in Patna. The development comes just days before the crucial Bankipur by-election on July 30, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is taking on BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi welcomed the new entrants, calling the move a boost to the party’s organisational strength.

Reportedly, among those who left the Jan Suraaj Party were former Digha candidate Bittu Singh, mayoral candidate Vineeta Bittu, Kumhrar candidate KC Sinha, and Maner candidate Gopal Singh. A large number of party workers also joined the BJP during the event.

Why Jan Suraaj Party leaders said they chose the BJP

Welcoming the new members, Sanjay Saraogi said many leaders from the Jan Suraaj Party had decided to join the BJP after being inspired by the party’s policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said all the new entrants would help strengthen the organisation and added that the BJP family warmly welcomed them.

Reports say that after joining the BJP, Bittu Singh declared, “I will not leave the BJP now; I will live and die here.” He said he had complete faith in the BJP’s ideology and leadership and would work for the party with full dedication.

What former Jan Suraaj Party leaders said about Prashant Kishor

Former Jan Suraaj Party leader Gopal Singh also took a swipe at founder Prashant Kishor after switching sides. “There is no vision there. An arrogant person cannot run an organisation,” he said, as per reports.

Calling the BJP a strong organisation, Gopal Singh said he would work with full commitment to further strengthen the party. The BJP described the large-scale induction as a significant achievement in its expansion efforts in Bihar.

Why the Jan Suraaj Party exits matter before the by-election

The BJP also posted on X, “This large-scale joining of the party symbolises the NDA government’s resolve to build a prosperous Bihar and a developed India. A warm welcome and greetings to all the esteemed public representatives who have joined the BJP family.”

The political development comes ahead of the Bankipur by-election, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is trying to end the BJP’s winning streak in the constituency. The by-poll was necessitated after four-time BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha, leaving the seat vacant. The contest is now being closely watched as both parties intensify their campaign in the run-up to polling.

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