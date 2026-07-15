LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

Several senior Jan Suraaj Party leaders, including Bittu Singh, Vineeta Bittu, KC Sinha and Gopal Singh, joined the BJP in Patna ahead of the Bankipur by-election, dealing a major blow to Prashant Kishor's party.

Several JSP leaders join BJP before Bankipur by-election (Image: ANI, file photo)
Several JSP leaders join BJP before Bankipur by-election (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 18:23 IST

The Jan Suraaj Party suffered a major setback on Wednesday after several of its prominent leaders and workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a formal induction ceremony held at the BJP state office in Patna. The development comes just days before the crucial Bankipur by-election on July 30, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is taking on BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi welcomed the new entrants, calling the move a boost to the party’s organisational strength.

Reportedly, among those who left the Jan Suraaj Party were former Digha candidate Bittu Singh, mayoral candidate Vineeta Bittu, Kumhrar candidate KC Sinha, and Maner candidate Gopal Singh. A large number of party workers also joined the BJP during the event.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Jan Suraaj Party leaders said they chose the BJP

Welcoming the new members, Sanjay Saraogi said many leaders from the Jan Suraaj Party had decided to join the BJP after being inspired by the party’s policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said all the new entrants would help strengthen the organisation and added that the BJP family warmly welcomed them.

Reports say that after joining the BJP, Bittu Singh declared, “I will not leave the BJP now; I will live and die here.” He said he had complete faith in the BJP’s ideology and leadership and would work for the party with full dedication.

What former Jan Suraaj Party leaders said about Prashant Kishor

Former Jan Suraaj Party leader Gopal Singh also took a swipe at founder Prashant Kishor after switching sides. “There is no vision there. An arrogant person cannot run an organisation,” he said, as per reports.

Calling the BJP a strong organisation, Gopal Singh said he would work with full commitment to further strengthen the party. The BJP described the large-scale induction as a significant achievement in its expansion efforts in Bihar.

Why the Jan Suraaj Party exits matter before the by-election

The BJP also posted on X, “This large-scale joining of the party symbolises the NDA government’s resolve to build a prosperous Bihar and a developed India. A warm welcome and greetings to all the esteemed public representatives who have joined the BJP family.”

The political development comes ahead of the Bankipur by-election, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is trying to end the BJP’s winning streak in the constituency. The by-poll was necessitated after four-time BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha, leaving the seat vacant. The contest is now being closely watched as both parties intensify their campaign in the run-up to polling.

Also Read: Why Is Bangladesh Author Taslima Nasreen Returning To Kolkata After 19 Years? What’s Behind The Move?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?
Tags: bihar newshome-hero-pos-1Prashant Kishore

RELATED News

Ghaziabad Man Bled To Death Outside Police Booth; How Did A Rs 20 Auto Fare Dispute Turn Fatal?

Two Dead After Suspected EV Charging Fire Sweeps Through Noida Building, 50 Families Evacuated

From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court

After Girlfriend’s Murder, How Gurugram Police Tracked Techie To Railway Tracks Where He Was Found Dead

The Tragic Final Request That Cost A Gujarat Woman Her Life

LATEST NEWS

Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway: How Rs 35,000 Crore Project Will Connect 22 Districts in Uttar Pradesh; Reduce Travel Time

Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role

Why Is Anuradha Paudwal Facing Backlash Over Her Ram Temple Donation Remarks? Here’s What Happened

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

The Next-Generation Industrial Leader: How Zahra Deesawala Is Balancing Boardroom Strategy with International Sporting Excellence

Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood Gossip Guy’; Here’s How He Stays Ahead Of The Tea

Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed

Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’

Ankiti Bose: Inside the Zilingo Co-Founder’s USD 500 Million Terra Invest Comeback Across AI, Healthcare, Biosciences, Longevity and Energy

How Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Meet? Couple Reveals Their First Twitter DM And Love Story

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?
Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?
Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?
Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

QUICK LINKS