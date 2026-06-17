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Home > Regionals News > Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Shiv Sena? ₹15 Crore Advance, Chartered Jet Claim Rock Uddhav Thackeray

Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Shiv Sena? ₹15 Crore Advance, Chartered Jet Claim Rock Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing fresh turbulence amid reports of a possible split in its Lok Sabha unit, triggering new political uncertainty for Uddhav Thackeray. Speculation intensified after claims emerged that six MPs could break away under an alleged “Operation Tiger” and align with the Eknath Shinde-led camp.

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as six MPs may break away; Sanjay Raut alleges Operation Tiger. Photo: AI
Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as six MPs may break away; Sanjay Raut alleges Operation Tiger. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 11:45 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) is heading for a fresh political crisis. Speculations are growing that the party’s Lok Sabha unit could witness a split. According to reports,  a section of MPs from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) may break away and form a separate parliamentary group. The split is reportedly engineered under what is being referred to as “Operation Tiger”, a term used for alleged efforts by the Shiv Sena to bring elected representatives from Shiv Sena (UBT) into its fold. Earlier, only four of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs attended a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence. According to leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, six MPs from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and may submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Reports claim that the MPs could subsequently merge with the Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha unit. However, these claims could not be independently verified by NewsX.

Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena 

According to reports, three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and were reportedly not responding to calls from party leadership.

The six MPs said to be part of the possible breakaway group are:

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Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)

Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal)

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)

Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East)

Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai met Shiv Sena (UBT) colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. Later, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, reportedly the only three among the nine Sena (UBT) MPs continuing to back Uddhav Thackeray, addressed a press conference alongside Raut and made serious allegations.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Monetary Offers to MPs

Addressing the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that efforts were being made to influence elected representatives financially.

“I got a call from an important person. He told me the MPs have been promised ₹50 crore with ₹15 crore as an advance. MPs are being bought in Maharashtra,” alleged Sanjay Raut.

Raut further warned of political consequences.

“MPs don’t have a right to betray the party. This time people won’t tolerate. There will be reaction,” he added.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut had also claimed that a chartered aircraft had been arranged to transport two Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs from Nanded to Delhi amid the ongoing split speculation.

In a post on X, Raut alleged that a chartered plane landed at Nanded Airport as part of what he described as “Operation Tiger” and carried the MPs to the national capital.

“They didn’t have the means to even travel by rickshaw. Thanks to Thackeray’s name, their worth has risen to the level of flying in private jets,” Raut wrote.

BJP Rejects Allegations

Responding to allegations of attempts to poach Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied any role by the BJP.

“BJP has no relation with where Uddhav Thackeray’s MPs go. Uddhav Thackeray should know why his MPs or MLAs are leaving him. If they are going to Eknath Shinde, then it is a matter related to him. Neither our CM nor any of our leaders have any connection with this. Why should the BJP be dragged into this?”

Bawankule also objected to suggestions that lawmakers were switching sides for money.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I think such allegations should not be made against MPs and MLAs. It is not right to allege that an MP or MLA changes his or her stand for money. It should be probed why any MLA or MP leaves. BJP has no connection with this.”

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) Split 2.0 Loading? MPs Land In Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray Under Fresh Pressure

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Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Shiv Sena? ₹15 Crore Advance, Chartered Jet Claim Rock Uddhav Thackeray
Tags: eknath shindehome-hero-pos-1maharashtra newsSanjay Rautshiv senauddhav thackeray

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Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Shiv Sena? ₹15 Crore Advance, Chartered Jet Claim Rock Uddhav Thackeray
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