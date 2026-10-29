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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

Congress leader Abhijit Wanjari retained the Nagpur Graduates’ MLC seat, defeating BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale in Devendra Fadnavis’ hometown. Here is his political journey, education, family background and declared assets.

Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession
Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 08:42 IST

In a round of Maharashtra Legislative Council elections that went badly for the opposition in most places, one Congress candidate won the BJP’s home city for a second time. Here is who he is.

The Man Who Won Where It Hurts The BJP Most

Nagpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the headquarters of the RSS. It is also the city where a Congress candidate, Abhijit Wanjari, won the Nagpur Division Graduates’ seat on Wednesday after a long and tense count.

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Congress contested two of the five seats in the round and won this one. Wanjari, a sitting MLC, beat the BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale to retain the seat.

How Big Was The Margin?

According to Business Standard, he won by 3,271 votes after securing 67,231 votes. The count went to the third preference stage, and second preference votes from independent candidate Nilesh Karande helped him overtake his rival.

Who Is Abhijit Wanjari?

Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari was born on May 10, 1973, in Nagpur, which makes him 53. He is a lawyer and is widely known as Advocate Abhijit Wanjari. The spelling of his surname varies in records, and appears as Wanjarri and Vanjari in some.

He holds a BA and LLB from Nagpur University. In his student days he worked with the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.

A Political Family

Politics runs in his family. His late father, Govindrao Marotrao Wanjari, was a well known Congress leader who was twice an MLA from the Nagpur South seat and a Congress member since 1955.

Wanjari’s own career started in student and youth politics. He has been General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh NSUI, Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress and General Secretary and spokesperson of the Nagpur District Congress Committee. He has also been a Senate member and a Management Council member at Nagpur University, and is described as secretary of Amar Sewa Mandal, an education society that runs several colleges.

Wins And Losses Along The Way

His electoral record is mixed. He contested the 2005 Nagpur South by election and lost, and lost the Nagpur East Assembly seat in 2014, where he got 50,522 votes and finished second.

His breakthrough came in December 2020, when he won the Nagpur Graduates’ seat as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate. He defeated the BJP’s Sandip Joshi, then Nagpur’s mayor, and ended a run of about 58 years in which the seat had gone to BJP backed or allied candidates. Reports of his 2020 victory margin differ, at around 18,710 to 18,910 votes. He polled 61,701 votes then.

Profession And Declared Assets

In his 2020 election affidavit, Wanjari described his own profession as consultant, advisor and agriculturist, and his spouse’s as lecturer. The affidavit lists his education as an LLB from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Law, Nagpur, in 1997.

The same affidavit declared total assets of over ₹16 crore. These are the figures from his 2020 filing, and the affidavit he filed for this election may show different numbers.

What Happens Next

Wanjari starts another term in the Council as one of the opposition’s most visible winners, and the BJP will have to explain a loss in its own city. His win will give the Congress a talking point as it tries to rebuild in Maharashtra, though it won only one of the five seats this round. Whether he uses the new term to push for a bigger role in the state unit, or even a run at an Assembly seat again, is something to watch.

Also Read: Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts

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Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession
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Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

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Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

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Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession
Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession
Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession
Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession
Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession

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