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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years

Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years

JD(U) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

Anant Kumar Singh. (Source:ANI)
Anant Kumar Singh. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 20:21 IST

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years and cancelled their primary membership over alleged anti-party activities. The action followed Singh’s campaign against JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, in which he backed Jan Suraaj nominee Anuj Singh from the Patna Graduates constituency. The party has also decided to recommend to Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar that Anant Singh be disqualified as a legislator.

Anant Singh Defies Party Leadership

The JD(U) accused Anant Singh of repeatedly disregarding party instructions and using inappropriate and insulting language against its senior leadership. According to the party, Singh continued campaigning against Neeraj Kumar despite messages from JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar and working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha asking him to follow the party line. Neeraj Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the Bihar Legislative Council. Singh, however, opposed the party’s decision to support him, accusing the JD(U) leader of working against him during last year’s Assembly elections.

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Who Is Anant Kumar Singh?

Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, is a Bihar politician and the sitting MLA from Mokama. Known for his strong political influence in the Mokama area of Patna district, Singh has remained a prominent and controversial figure in Bihar politics. He has contested elections on different political platforms, including as an Independent candidate, and has had a long-standing rivalry with Neeraj Kumar.

Long-Running Political Rivalry

The feud between the two leaders dates back to the 2015 Mokama Assembly election, when Singh contested as an Independent and defeated Neeraj Kumar, who was then the JD(U) candidate. Their differences have resurfaced on several occasions since then. Ahead of the latest Legislative Council elections, JD(U) leaders reportedly attempted to resolve the dispute and persuade Singh to support the party’s nominee. However, the reconciliation efforts failed, culminating in the expulsion of Singh and his wife. The party’s proposed move to seek his disqualification will now be subject to the applicable legislative and legal process.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years
Tags: Anant Kumar SinghAnant Singh expelledAnant Singh wifeBihar Politicshome-hero-pos-3janata-dal-unitedMokama MLANeelam DeviNeelam Devi expelledNitish Kumar

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Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years

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Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years
Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years
Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years
Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years
Who Is Anant Kumar Singh? Why JD(U) Expelled Mokama MLA, His Wife Neelam Devi For Six Years

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