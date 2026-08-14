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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Ananta Maharaj? The BJP MP Whose Netaji Remarks Triggered an FIR and Banga Bibhushan Award Withdrawal

Who Is Ananta Maharaj? The BJP MP Whose Netaji Remarks Triggered an FIR and Banga Bibhushan Award Withdrawal

BJP MP Ananta Maharaj faces an FIR over controversial remarks on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The row has also cost him the Banga Bibhushan honour.

Who Is Ananta Maharaj? The BJP MP Whose Netaji Remarks Triggered an FIR and Banga Bibhushan Award Withdrawal

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 12:38 IST

There is intensifying controversy going around BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Nagendra Ray, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, in West Bengal. The state police have filed an FIR against him owing to his highly controversial statements about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This step was taken following the directions of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to act against those making defamatory statements against Netaji. Now this incident has resulted in a political controversy involving Ananta Maharaj.

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Moreover, the government of West Bengal has revoked the highest civilian award of the state, the Banga Bibhushan, which had been conferred upon Ray. This award was bestowed upon him on February 21, 2026. The government order said the continued retention of the award was “inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour”.

Ananta Maharaj Apologises After Backlash

After the controversy erupted, Ananta Maharaj issued an apology via a video message. “If anyone has been hurt by my unintentional remarks about Netaji, I sincerely apologize,” he said.

This was a move following criticism against his comments on Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj. However, the controversy has already elicited criticism and political pressure on the state government. But who is Ananta Maharaj and why is he politically important in North Bengal?

Who is Nagendra Ray aka Ananta Maharaj?

Ananta Maharaj is the name by which Nagendra Ray, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and prominent Rajbanshi leader from Cooch Behar. He has also been linked to the Greater Cooch Behar movement, which has been demanding an independent identity for the region for a long time.

Ray has built his political career focusing on the interests of Rajbanshis. This is a community that dominates the region of North Bengal and some areas of Assam.

Why Is Ananta Maharaj Important in North Bengal?

Ananta Maharaj’s influence extends beyond his status as a member of Parliament. He has been an important person advocating for a separate Cooch Behar state. His political base comprises the Rajbanshi community in North Bengal.

BJP also considers him a significant political personality in the region. Anant Maharaj also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which highlights his political significance.

His significance is also highlighted by the attention that he gets from rival political outfits. West Bengal politics has often been centred around North Bengal because of the significance of issues like identity, regional demand, and community politics there.

Why Does He Call Himself ‘Maharaj’?

Nagendra Ray started using the term Maharaj around two decades ago. He belongs to the Rajbanshi community and considers himself a representative of the Cooch Behar region.

He has made it part of his political agenda to highlight his identity in terms of the legacy of the Cooch Behar royal family.

Ananta Maharaj and the Netaji Controversy

The latest controversy has put all of this political influence under scrutiny. His remarks questioning Netaji’s role in India’s freedom struggle and the Azad Hind Fauj triggered widespread criticism. The state government subsequently withdrew his Banga Bibhushan honour.

With an FIR now registered, the controversy is no longer limited to a political dispute. It has also become a legal issue for the BJP MP. The episode has once again brought Ananta Maharaj, Rajbanshi politics and North Bengal into the national spotlight.

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Who Is Ananta Maharaj? The BJP MP Whose Netaji Remarks Triggered an FIR and Banga Bibhushan Award Withdrawal
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Who Is Ananta Maharaj? The BJP MP Whose Netaji Remarks Triggered an FIR and Banga Bibhushan Award Withdrawal
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