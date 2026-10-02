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Home > Regionals News > Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, daughter of veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, has emerged as a key contender to replace Ajay Rai as Uttar Pradesh Congress chief ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Aradhana Mishra Mona Emerges As Front-Runner For UP Congress Chief (Image: X/ @aradhanam7000)
Aradhana Mishra Mona Emerges As Front-Runner For UP Congress Chief (Image: X/ @aradhanam7000)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 10:19 IST

Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, the three-term Congress MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur Khas, has emerged as a key name in discussions over a possible change in the party’s state leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Mishra, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader in the UP Assembly, is being considered as a possible replacement for state Congress president Ajay Rai. No formal announcement has been made yet, and the proposal remains under discussion within the party. Recent reports have also identified her as a possible successor to Rai.

The discussion is significant because Aradhana Mishra comes from the political family of Pramod Tiwari, a veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. Her father has represented Rampur Khas in the UP Assembly nine times and served as a cabinet minister in the state government. Mishra has held the same seat for three consecutive terms, continuing the family’s long association with the constituency.

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Aradhana Mishra’s family legacy puts her name in focus ahead of 2027

Pramod Tiwari is currently the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and also shares a political relationship with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Aradhana Mishra, meanwhile, has remained one of Congress’s prominent voices in the UP Assembly and has represented the party in opposition debates and on government policies.

Her political profile is not new to the Congress organisation. The party’s records have previously listed her as the UP Congress Legislature Party leader and included her in key state-level organisational bodies.

Aradhana Mishra’s name surfaces as Congress weighs Ajay Rai replacement

The leadership discussion comes after Congress appointed Rajendra Pal Gautam as its new Uttar Pradesh in-charge and began organisational preparations for the 2027 polls. Reports have said Gautam has sought a change at the top of the state unit, while differences between him and Rai have also been reported.

Sources cited in reports say the party is looking at social combinations while considering a new state chief. Gautam, who comes from the Dalit community, has been associated with a strategy centred on a broader Dalit-Brahmin or Dalit-OBC combination. Aradhana Mishra, a Brahmin leader, has consequently emerged in the discussions.

Aradhana Mishra faces internal opposition as Congress weighs leadership shift

According to the information provided by party sources, Aradhana Mishra’s name was also discussed at a Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were said to have expressed agreement. However, one faction within the party is opposed to her proposed elevation.

Ajay Rai has served as Uttar Pradesh Congress president since August 2023. If the leadership change goes ahead, there is speculation that he could be given another responsibility at the central level. For now, however, Aradhana Mishra’s elevation remains a proposal rather than an officially announced decision.

Also Read: GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video    

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Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

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Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

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Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

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Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story
Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story
Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story
Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story
Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

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