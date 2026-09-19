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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Babasaheb Patil? Why RBI Removed Maharashtra Minister From Latur Bank Board

Who Is Babasaheb Patil? Why RBI Removed Maharashtra Minister From Latur Bank Board

RBI removed Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil from the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank board over the alleged 10-year tenure rule violation.

Apart from his political role, Patil was serving as a director on the board of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank. (Source:Instagram)
Apart from his political role, Patil was serving as a director on the board of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 18:50 IST

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Babasaheb Patil has been removed from the board of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank (DCC Bank) following action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The action relates to allegations that Patil had exceeded the 10-year tenure limit applicable to directors of district central cooperative banks.

Who Is Babasaheb Patil?

Babasaheb Patil is a Maharashtra politician and serves as the state’s Cooperation Minister. He is associated with the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Apart from his political role, Patil was serving as a director on the board of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank. His position on the bank’s board came under scrutiny after a complaint alleged that he and several other directors had continued in office beyond the permissible tenure.

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What Led to the RBI Action?

Satish Sheshrao Jadhav, a member and authorised voter representative of the Latur DCC Bank, submitted a complaint to the RBI on May 25, 2026, seeking the disqualification of eight directors on the grounds that they had exceeded the 10-year limit. Jadhav later approached the Bombay High Court after alleging that no action had been taken. On August 3, the Aurangabad bench directed the RBI to decide the complaint within six weeks. Under Sections 10A(2A)(i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as amended in 2025, directors of district central cooperative banks are subject to a maximum 10-year tenure, subject to the provisions of the law.

Seven Directors Resign, Patil Challenges Decision

After the RBI sought responses, seven of the eight directors named in the complaint resigned on September 10. Patil, however, did not step down. The RBI subsequently directed the bank to remove the director found ineligible under the relevant provisions. Patil has disputed the RBI’s interpretation and described the decision as improper. He has said he will challenge the action before the High Court.
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Who Is Babasaheb Patil? Why RBI Removed Maharashtra Minister From Latur Bank Board
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Who Is Babasaheb Patil? Why RBI Removed Maharashtra Minister From Latur Bank Board
Who Is Babasaheb Patil? Why RBI Removed Maharashtra Minister From Latur Bank Board
Who Is Babasaheb Patil? Why RBI Removed Maharashtra Minister From Latur Bank Board
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