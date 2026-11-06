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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?

Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?

Underworld don Babloo Srivastava has been acquitted in a 20-year-old kidnapping case by a Lucknow CBI court. However, he continues to serve a life sentence in another case. Here's why.

Babloo Srivastava Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case
Babloo Srivastava Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 19:56 IST

Underworld don Babloo Srivastava has received major relief from a Lucknow CBI court, which has acquitted him in a nearly 20-year-old kidnapping case. He was accused of plotting the abduction of the owner of Hotel Lynton in Kolkata while he was lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Naini Jail. The prosecution alleged that Srivastava continued to operate his criminal network from behind bars and orchestrated the kidnapping. However, it failed to establish the charges against him in court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the CBI court announced its verdict and acquitted the gangster. According to media reports, advocate Zeeshan Alvi represented Srivastava and presented his defence before the court. The acquittal comes despite his long criminal record and several cases registered against him across different states.

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Why Was Babloo Srivastava Accused of Kidnapping?

The case revolved around allegations that Srivastava planned the kidnapping of a Kolkata-based hotel owner while serving time in Naini Jail. Investigators alleged that he continued to control his gang despite being behind bars. The prosecution claimed that the kidnapping was part of a larger criminal operation.

However, the prosecution could not provide sufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the alleged conspiracy. The court, therefore, acquitted him in the case.

Why Is Babloo Srivastava Still Serving a Life Sentence?

Despite the latest relief, Srivastava will remain behind bars. He is currently lodged in Bareilly Central Jail and is serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of an Additional Collector of Customs. In November 2024, he had approached the Supreme Court seeking premature release from prison. However, his plea was rejected.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was informed by Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad that Srivastava had been convicted in serious criminal cases, including offences under anti-terror laws.

He subsequently approached the Uttar Pradesh government under Section 2 of the UP Prisoners Release on Probation Act. However, his request was also rejected by the Governor.

Who Is Underworld Don Babloo Srivastava?

Born in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Babloo Srivastava was once associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. However, the two later became rivals. He was arrested in Singapore and extradited to India in 1995. At the time, he was wanted in 42 cases involving murder and kidnapping.

Over the years, his name has surfaced in several criminal cases involving murder, extortion, kidnapping and robbery. His alleged network also extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with connections reported across Bihar and Maharashtra. Srivastava has also faced allegations linking him to major criminal activities outside India.

Another Kidnapping Case Involving Jeweller Pankaj Mahindra

The gangster has also been named in the kidnapping case of Prayagraj-based jeweller Pankaj Mahindra. Mahindra, who owned a jewellery shop, was abducted on September 5, 2015. His family allegedly received a ransom call demanding Rs 10 crore.

During court proceedings, Srivastava reportedly expressed fears for his life while being brought from Bareilly Central Jail for a hearing. His lawyer had requested that his statement be recorded through video conferencing, citing security concerns. However, the court rejected the application and directed him to appear in person.

Uttar Pradesh Police subsequently arranged elaborate security measures for his movement and court appearance. The latest acquittal gives Srivastava relief in one old kidnapping case, but his life sentence in the 1993 murder case means his release from prison remains uncertain.

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Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?
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Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?

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Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?
Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?
Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?
Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?
Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?

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