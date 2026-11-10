Who Is Bahubali Anant Singh’s US-Educated Son-in-Law Rishikesh Kumar? Royal Wedding to Host 4 Lakh Guests, 150 Dishes, 10-Bigha Pandal and Horse Race

Bihar strongman and Mokama MLA Anant Singh is preparing a wedding on a scale few families attempt. His daughter, Shivangi Singh, will marry Rishikesh Kumar on November 25 at the family’s ancestral home in Ladma. Arrangements are being made to feed up to 4 lakh people, the guest list reaches across parties and into the film world, and a court date is waiting just days after the celebrations end. The groom, meanwhile, remains largely unknown to the public.

Who Is the Groom?

Shivangi Singh, Anant Singh’s younger daughter, is set to marry Rishikesh Kumar, who is also known as Ankit. Beyond his name, little has been made public. Your headline calls him US-educated, but I found nothing in the reports that confirms this. His family background, profession and education are not detailed in the information available.

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A Feast for a Small City

Preparations are on a war footing. Arrangements are being made to accommodate and feed up to 4 lakh people, a number equal to the population of many small Indian cities. Reports also mention Bollywood celebrities, a 100 foot stage and a luxury SUV as a prize. One report says the prize is a Thar SUV for a horse race held as part of the celebrations.

The Pandal and the Stage

Artisans from Mau in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to build the pandal and the stage for the garland exchange. The pandal is to be ready by November 20. A separate pandal is being built for VVIP guests, and a 100 foot long cemented stage is being made for the couple. The stage will be decorated with 150 quintals of ornaments, according to the input.

Two Houses, One Procession

After the wedding, the groom’s family will move to Ramakrishna Nagar in Bihta, which will become the bride’s new home. A new house is also being built in Bihta, and all wedding related rituals and events will be held there. The baraat will leave Bihta for Anant Singh’s ancestral village of Ladma, where the wedding rituals will be performed.

A Guest List Without Borders

Prominent people from entertainment and politics have been invited. About three dozen Bollywood actors, including Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Maithili Thakur, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh, are said to be attending. Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be invited.

As quoted by ANI, Singh said everyone had been invited, from Bihar to across India and even Pakistan. He said leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties were invited, that there is no ruling or opposition at a wedding, and that artists are coming. The list reportedly includes former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

A Politician Under a Cloud

The celebration comes with legal and political shadows. Singh, locally known as Chhote Sarkar, was arrested last October for allegedly orchestrating the murder of Dular Chand Yadav. He was released on bail in March. Last month, the Supreme Court ordered him to surrender by December 1. These are allegations, and the case is yet to be decided.

He also made headlines recently for claiming to have masterminded the murders of nine people for former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He later retracted it. He said he meant that nine of his associates were killed during Lalu Yadav’s government and that he himself was shot, and that he was misunderstood. The Janata Dal United distanced itself from the remark and from the MLA, and expelled him for six years for indiscipline, according to the input.

The Surrender Clock

Singh may have to surrender about six days after the wedding. According to Aaj Tak, as cited by Gulf News, the deadline was later extended from December 1 to December 4 to allow him to attend his daughter’s wedding. The input still gives December 1, so the date needs verification.

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What Happens Next?

Will the guest numbers match the claims, and will the politicians he has invited actually attend? Will the groom step into the spotlight once the wedding begins? Will Singh surrender on schedule, and what will the court decide about the murder case? And will the grand celebration become a political talking point? The wedding on November 25 will answer some of these questions, and the court date will answer the rest.

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