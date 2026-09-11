Who Is Bittu Tabahi? MP Youth’s Ajnar River Cleanup Goes Viral, Sparks Dhruv Rathee ‘PR Stunt’ Remark

A 21-year-old BSc student from Madhya Pradesh has gone from cleaning a garbage-filled river with his own hands to receiving an international job offer. Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known online as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, has become a social media sensation after taking on the task of cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River in Biaora, Rajgarh district. What started as a local effort has now attracted attention far beyond Madhya Pradesh, including from Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of Netherlands-based environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup. Slat, impressed by Bittu’s work, publicly invited him to join the organisation.

Who Is Bittu Tabahi?

Bittu began his river-cleaning campaign on January 26, 2026. The Ajnar River had accumulated large amounts of plastic, algae, weeds and other waste. Instead of waiting for someone else to act, he started removing the garbage himself. He initially received some help from friends, but the effort eventually became largely his own. Videos and before-and-after pictures of his work later spread widely online, bringing him national attention.

From Ajnar River to a Dutch Job Offer

Bittu’s work eventually caught the attention of Boyan Slat. After seeing a post highlighting the young man’s months-long cleanup effort, Slat responded with an invitation to “Come work for us.” The offer from The Ocean Cleanup has turned Bittu’s grassroots environmental work into a potential international opportunity.

Meeting Mohan Yadav Sparks New Debate

Bittu’s growing popularity also led to a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal. Yadav praised his determination and highlighted the importance of civic participation and water conservation. The meeting, however, triggered a political debate online. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee questioned whether the government was attempting to take credit for Bittu’s work.

What Did Bittu Say?

Bittu pushed back against the criticism, saying the issue was not about taking credit but about civic sense and encouraging people to take responsibility. His response shifted the focus back to the work that started the entire story: one young man deciding to clean a polluted river when he could have simply complained about it. For Bittu, the viral fame and international attention may be new, but the message behind his work remains simple change can begin when one person decides to act.

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