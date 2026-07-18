Who Is Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary? The Story Behind Kathua Station’s New Name

Kathua railway station is now renamed as “Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Railway Station”, after the Northern Railway formally notified the change through a circular that was dated 17 July, 2026. Behind the renaming, sanctioned by the J&K government’s Government Order No. 129-JK(GAD) earlier this year, lies the story of a young Army officer whose eighteen-year-old sacrifice still resonates in his home district.

Who was Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary?

Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary was born on 22 June 1980 in the Govindsar village near Kathua. He was fondly called “Soni” by his family and grew up in a household steeped in military tradition as the eldest son of Army veteran Lt Col P.L. Choudhary. He got inspired by a fellow Gorkha officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Manij Kumar Pandey, and he gave up the path of an MBA to join the Indian Military Academy in the year 2003, from where he passed out on 10 December, 2004 and chose the 11 Gorkha Rifles as his regiment.

By May 2006, Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary was posted to Assam’s Tinsukia district for counter-insurgency duty against the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). Roughly within a month of taking charge of his company, he had eliminated two ULFA group commanders, making him a marked man on the outfit’s hit list. He earned the Sena Medal for gallantry because of his leadership which was awarded to him on Republic Day, 26 January, 2008.

His Final Act Of Bravery

The very next day, Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary led an army raid acting on the intelligence about ULFA cadres hiding in a house where the militants opened fire. He charged inside the building and then neutralised two terrorists but in the process he got shot in the chest but still injured the third one. Even after getting mortally injured he continued fighting until the operation ended. This whole incident happened within twenty-four hours of his receiving his gallantry medal. Then he was airlifted to an Air Force hospital but succumbed to his injuries. For this final act, he was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award.



Why Does The Renaming Matter?

The decision to rename Kathua’s railway station follows years of local advocacy and a formal request by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, culminating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval. For a border district that has given many sons to the armed forces, the renaming is more than symbolic as it turns a daily commuter landmark into a permanent reminder of sacrifice. Captain Choudhary’s parents have said they hope the name will inspire younger generations, much as their own family’s military lineage shaped his path. In renaming public infrastructure after martyrs, authorities across India increasingly aim to keep such stories from fading into archives. Kathua station, going forward, will carry one such story with every train that halts there.

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