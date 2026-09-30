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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

The Samajwadi Party has named Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani and veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh, drawing attention to Nathwani’s corporate and sports background.

Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani? Image Credit: @SouleFacts/X
Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani? Image Credit: @SouleFacts/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 12:20 IST

The Samajwadi Party has caught political watchers off guard by naming Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as a candidate for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh. He will contest alongside senior party leader Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, and the pairing has set off wide discussion in political circles.

Two Very Different Profiles

Ram Gopal Yadav represents the party’s ideological roots and organisational continuity. Nathwani, on the other hand, is seen as a young face from outside the traditional political arena, with links across business, sports and the social sector. He is the son of industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani.

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Education And Career

Dhanraj is a director of Reliance New Energy Limited. He studied International Business at Regent’s Business School in London and holds an MBA in Corporate Law and Public Relations Management from the National Institute of Management. Beyond business, he has stayed active in sports, wildlife, tourism and social work.

Presence In Sports Administration

Nathwani is known for his role in Gujarat’s sports bodies. He has served as president of the Gujarat State Football Association and is also described as head of the Gujarat Cricket Association. He is said to share a friendly bond with Jay Shah.

Ties With The Ambani Family

The Nathwani family is widely regarded as close to the Ambani family. His father’s long association with Reliance Industries, where he served as Director for Corporate Affairs, is often cited as the reason for that closeness.

His Father’s Parliamentary Journey

Parimal Nathwani has reached the Rajya Sabha for the fourth time this year. He was elected from Jharkhand in June 2026 as an independent candidate backed by the NDA. Earlier, he served two terms from Jharkhand and one from Andhra Pradesh. He is also regarded as very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

A Different Kind Of Choice

Until now, the Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha faces have mostly been linked to organisational work, movements, social representation or long political experience. By fielding Dhanraj Nathwani, the party is sending to Parliament someone with a network in the corporate world, sports bodies and the social sector. Observers see a political message in that decision, especially given his family’s reported proximity to leaders across the divide.

Reaction And What Lies Ahead

Some political circles believe Akhilesh Yadav’s selection has unsettled the NDA, though this remains an assessment and not an official position. Neither the party nor the Nathwani family has spelled out the thinking behind the move in the information available. The voting on the seats will show how the numbers play out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Also Read: Bride’s Family Held Hostage, Beaten After Dowry Dispute Turns Violent in UP’s in Amroha

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Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

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Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

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Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

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Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?
Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?
Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?
Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?
Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

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