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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service

Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore who previously worked at JPMorgan in London, Mittal served as District Magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Deoria before her posting in Lucknow.

Divya Mittal IAS Officer Resigns After 13 Years in Service. (Source:X)
Divya Mittal IAS Officer Resigns After 13 Years in Service. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-30 11:21 IST

IAS officer Divya Mittal has resigned after a 13-year career in the civil service. The 2013-batch officer announced her decision in a social media post, ending a journey that took her from IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore to a corporate job in London and then the IAS.

Who Is Divya Mittal?

Divya Mittal is a 2013-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. She holds a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and a PGDM from IIM Bangalore. She joined the IAS in 2013 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. During her career, Mittal served as district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria. She was transferred from Deoria to Lucknow in May 2026 and was serving as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department before resigning.

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From IIT and IIM to a Job in London

Before entering the civil services, Mittal worked in London after studying at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. She worked as an associate at JPMorgan from April 2007 to July 2008. Despite achieving what she had aspired to, Mittal said she felt something was missing while living abroad. She returned to India and joined the IAS, describing it as a privilege that allowed her to serve the country.

What Did Divya Mittal Say About Her IAS Journey?

Announcing her resignation, Mittal described her 13 years in the civil service as an “unforgettable” journey. Looking back at her postings, she said Deoria taught her that standing with what is right is a duty, while her experience in Mirzapur taught her that “impossible” is not a fact, but merely an opinion. She said the biggest lesson of her career was that many of the dreams she had once set for herself had already come true. Her focus then shifted towards the aspirations of the people she served. Mittal recalled families receiving land rights, persons with disabilities gaining opportunities to live with dignity and farmers getting water for their fields. She said these experiences taught her that behind every government file is a person, and protecting that person’s dignity is at the heart of justice. She said she had initially entered public service to give something to people, but over time realised she had received far more from those she served their affection, trust and blessings.

The Lahuriya Dih Woman Who Left a Lasting Impression

One of the most emotional memories in Mittal’s farewell post was of an elderly woman from Lahuriya Dih in Mirzapur. Mittal recalled how water reached the village for the first time after a long wait. The project brought piped tap water to 125 households. An elderly woman, she said, simply placed her trembling hands on Mittal’s head and blessed her. For Mittal, that moment remained more meaningful than the position she held. She wrote that although the post may be left behind, the woman’s touch would remain with her for the rest of her life.

Why Did Divya Mittal Resign?

Mittal did not publicly cite any specific controversy or administrative dispute as the reason for her resignation. Her farewell message focused on her experiences in public service, the people she encountered and the dreams she now wants to pursue. She emphasised that leaving the IAS did not mean abandoning her larger dream of contributing to India. “The position may be left behind today, but that touch will never leave me in this lifetime,” she said while recalling the blessing of the elderly woman from Lahuriya Dih.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

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Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service
Tags: 2013 Batch UP Cadre OfficerDeoria District MagistrateDivya Mittal IAS Resignationhome-hero-pos-3IIT Delhi IIM Bangalore AlumniLahuriya Dih Water Supply

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Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service

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Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service
Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service
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Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service

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