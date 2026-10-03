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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?

Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?

A Delhi woman allegedly posing as a senior PMO official entered West Bengal's Nabanna with an appointment. Police arrested her in Delhi after a complaint over alleged impersonation and forged documents.

Who Is Dr Akansha Vidyarthi? (Image Credit: akki_vidyarthi/Insta)
Who Is Dr Akansha Vidyarthi? (Image Credit: akki_vidyarthi/Insta)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 09:35 IST

Not every visitor to a state secretariat raises eyebrows. On Wednesday afternoon, a woman introduced as a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office reached Nabanna, the West Bengal government’s seat of administration, with an appointment in hand. By the time she left, doubts had begun to form. Who was she really?

Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi?

Police have identified her as Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi, a woman in her 30s. Her name is spelt Akanksha in some reports. She is based in central Delhi. According to reports, she had also emailed the Public Works Department earlier, claiming links with Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

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Face to Face With the Minister

She secured a meeting with PWD Minister Ajay Poddar, who is also a doctor by profession. Reports say she asked officials about how the department functions. During the conversation, the minister grew suspicious of her inconsistent statements and began questioning her credentials. Realising her cover was slipping, she reportedly left the premises quickly. How she got past the heavy security at the entrance remains unclear.

Complaint and a Flight to Delhi

The minister’s staff informed the police, and the department filed a written complaint with Howrah City Police. By then, officers found she had boarded a flight to Delhi. Shibpur police registered a case under charges including impersonating a public servant, cheating by personation and presenting forged documents.

Arrest in the Capital

A team led by a woman officer travelled to Delhi overnight and took her into custody from her central Delhi home on Thursday. She was then to be produced before a local court. Howrah City Police officers questioned her, as investigators work to learn her motive.

What Happens Next

Several questions are still open. Did she have local accomplices? Is she part of an organised gang, as police suspect? Were the credentials she used genuine or forged? Did she attempt the same trick elsewhere? Officials are verifying her documents, and Nabanna’s security lapse will almost certainly come under review.

The allegations are yet to be tested in court. For now, a visitor who claimed to speak for the country’s highest office has become the subject of a police probe, and the answer to why she wanted to be inside Nabanna may reshape the case.

Also Read: Wife Catches Husband Red Handed With Another Woman in Jabalpur Hotel Room, Creates Scene, What Happened Next?

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Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?
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Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?

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Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?

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Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?
Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?
Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?
Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?
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